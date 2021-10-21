Bluejays put best foot forward at C-3 District Meet

The Ashland-Greenwood Cross Country Team was not able to get anybody to the State Meet but continued to improve upon their times at the C-3 District Meet at Branched Oak Lake on Oct. 14.

In the boy’s race, Elliot Gossin was the top finisher in 18th place. He was 19 seconds off getting 15th place in a time of 18:23.15.

Next through the line for the Bluejays was Cooper Maack in 47th place clocking a 20:00.96, while Nick Wilhite was the third runner for A-G in 50th clocking a 20:00.96, and JD Lightfoot was 57th running a 21:22.48.

The final two runners for the Bluejays were Gabe Holtz and Logan McVay. Holtz was 60th and ran a 21:48.38, while McVay was 62nd running a 22:14.21.

Getting eighth place in the team standings was A-G with 166 points. Milford won the district with 22 points, Lincoln Christian was second with 25 points, and Lincoln Lutheran was third with 56 points, qualifying for state.

The only runner for the Bluejays in the girl’s race was Dayna Wilson. She had one of her best races of the year, getting 22nd and crossing the finish line in a time of 24:17.86.

Lilly Kenning of Milford won the girl’s race in a time of 19:43.03. The team champion was Lincoln Christian who scored 16 points, the Eagles were runner-up with 29 points, and Scotus Central Catholic got third with 62 points to round out the state qualifying teams.