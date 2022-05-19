Bluejays put best foot forward at B-1 District Track Invite

ASHLAND- The Ashland-Greenwood boys and girls track teams finished with seven individual qualifiers across nine events at the B-1 District Track Invite at Platteview on May 10. The Bluejays took third place with 66 points in the boy’s team standings and got seventh in the girl’s team race with 35 points.

Qualifying for state in multiple events for the A-G boys was Evan Shepard. He won the 300 meter hurdles by clocking a 40.40 and cleared a personal record of 6-03 in the high jump to get second place.

“We were hopeful for a few more events but whenever you add hurdles and batons into the equation, anything can happen,” A-G Boys Head Coach Brian Thimm said. “Unfortunately, Evan clipped a hurdle in the 110 hurdles. It was hard to witness. He was limping and we were unsure to what extent he'd be able to compete. He was physically hurting. I wasn't going to tell him he couldn't run. It was one of the most incredible performances I've witnessed. He broke a 30 year old record with a time of 40.40. We were elated for him.

Coming through with a district title in the shot put was Luke Lambert with a toss of 48-03. He also got second in the discus with a mark of 138-09.

Making it to state alongside Lambert in the shot put is sophomore Tobin Englehard. He came in third place with a mark of 46-09.50.

“Both Luke Luke Lambert and Tobin Engelhard will be competing in the shot put,” Thimm said. “Both are first-time qualifiers so getting that state meet experience is important for future years, as they're both back next season. They've been battling each other all season and that competition they have with each other definitely makes the other one better.”

In the pole vault, Ty Beetison reached a new PR by getting over 11-02. That was good enough to get him second place overall and get him his first trip to state.

“Ty Beetison was probably the one that was most surprising,” Thimm said. “Coming into Districts, his PR was 9-6 and was sitting 9th or 10th overall. He cleared 11-2 and got the silver medal. You could tell something clicked with Ty right before the conference meet last week. He seemed more comfortable and was starting to understand what he needed to do. He's athletic and can run so once he figured out the technique, it all came together. By no means is he a finished product but the progress he's made in such little time is commendable.”

Qualifying in both hurdle events for the Bluejay girls was Jadah Laughlin. She came in third place in the 100 meter hurdles in a time of 16.37 and got fourth in the 300 meter hurdles by clocking a 48.97. Her time in the 300 hurdles was among one of the six fastest times posted outside of the top three qualifiers amongst all districts.

“Jadah is a workhorse and is always striving to improve herself,” A-G Girls Head Coach Andrea King said. “She cut off over half a second in the 300 hurdles in just a week. Being able to get that last wildcard spot was awesome for her considering how hard she ran her district race. Having the opportunity to race the 300 hurdles at Burke again, hopefully getting another PR is very exciting for her.”

Finishing as the only district champ for the A-G girls was Lauren Gerdes in the high jump. She set a new personal record by clearing 5-03.

In the pole vault, Aliva Pike set a huge personal record to get third place. The sophomore ended up getting over 8-10.

“I thought our girls got out and competed the best they could,” King said. “We had a pleasant surprise with Alivia Pike punching her ticket to state after only vaulting for a year and a half. And getting to send Lauren and Jadah back to Burke was exciting. As always, the district meet can bring some disappointment. Our girls 4x1, for example, were really disappointed with how they finished. Luckily, we have a young team and those four girls will get the chance to really practice that event and improve next season.”

The Class B State Meet will be held on May 18 and 19 at Omaha Burke Stadium. Results from the State Meet can be found in the May 26 Ashland Gazette.

Class B-1 District Meet

Boys 100 meter dash- 5. Nathan Upton 11.44; Girls 100 meter dash- 7. Joslyn Sargent 13.43, 9. Bree Schefdore 13.60; Boys 200 meter dash- 7. Nathan Upton 23.70, 20. Tristan Harms 26.09; Girls 200 meter dash- 7. Lauren Gerdes 27.85, 8. Joslyn Sargent 28.07; Boys 400 meter dash- 8. Aiden Krumwiede 55.18, 17. Isaac Nonelaa 1:02.28, 21. Jonah Hamm 1:03.42; Girls 400 meter dash- 12. Audrey Whitehead 1:08.67; Boys 800 meter run- 15. Robbie Rist 1:25.51, 16. Logan McVay 2:27.63, 22. Payden Alexander 2:31.85; Girls 800 meter run- 6. Kiya Johnson 2:34.64, 13. Mira Comstock 2:53.93, 15. Miya Carson 2:59.87; Boys 1,600 meter run- 8. Cooper Maack 5:23.13, Nick Wilhite 5:42.56; Girls 1,600 meter run- 5. Kiya Johnson 5:53.07, 8. Jenna Grell 6:13.96, 17. Jaycee Fangmeyer 6:48.19; Boys 3,200 meter run- 7. Elliot Gossin 11:31.23, 12:49.43; Girls 3,200 meter run- 15. Dayna Wilson 17:16.51; Boys 110 meter hurdles- Jackson Myers 20.13; Boys 300 meter hurdles- 4. Peyton Vinkier 44.47, 6. Thomas Spears 44.72; Girls 300 meter hurdles- 13. Hannah Keith 58.50; Boys 4x100 meter relay- 3. Ashland-Greenwood (Lleyton West, Evan Shepard, Thomas Spears, and Nathan Upton) 44.88, Girls 4x100 meter relay- 6. Ashland-Greenwood (Joslyn Sargent, Bree Schefdore, Lauren Gerdes, and Jadah Laughlin) 52.93; Boys 4x400 meter relay- 5. Ashland-Greenwood (Aiden Krumwiede, Peyton Vinkier, Lleyton West, and Thomas Spears) 3:46.86; Girls 4x400 meter relay- 6. Ashland-Greenwood (Alivia Pike, Kiya Johnson, Jadah Laughlin, and Lauren Gerdes) 4:38.20; Boys 4x800 meter relay- 4. Ashland-Greenwood (Jaycee Fangmeyer, Kiya Johnson, Mira Comstock, and Jenna Grell) 10:51.32; Girls shot put- 3. Tobin Englehard 46-09.50; Boys shot put- 8. Malia Howard 31-07.50, 14. Alyonna Davis 29-09, 18. Piper Boggs 28-08; Girls shot put- 8. Malia Howard 31-07.50, 14. Alyonna Davis 29-09, 18. Piper Boggs 28-08; Boys discus- 6. Braxton Mech 121-03, 11. Jaden Wilsey 111-08; Girls discus- 16. Malia Howard 82-07, 20. Piper Boggs 66-05, 23. Anna Reisen 53-10; Boys High Jump- 11. Robbie Rist 9-02; Boys Pole Vault- 11. Robbie Rist 9-02; Girls Pole Vault- 8. Hannah Keith 7-10, 10. Emma Keith 7-10; Boys Long Jump- 15. Mason Fortney 17-11, 17. Josh Malousek 17-03.50; Girls long jump- 17. Olivia Christner 13-07.75; Boys triple jump- 12. Josh Malousek 36-01, 15. Cooper Maack 34-00.50; Girls triple jump- 16. Olivia Christner 28-04.25.