Bluejays pull out dominating victory at home

ASHLAND – Good hitting and taking advantage of mistakes were the recipe for success for the Ashland-Greenwood softball team when they knocked off Arlington 11-1 at home on Aug. 30.

It wasn’t necessarily a fast start for the Bluejays who were held scoreless in the first inning. They answered back in the second, with their best offensive inning of the game with six runs.

All six runs were scored for A-G with two outs. Both Ellie Stein and Bree Schefdore were driven in on a hit by Kaitlin Pfeiffer to second that an error was made on and then Ellie Milburn hit a two-run homer increasing the Bluejays lead out to 4-0.

Arlington followed up the homer by walking the next six batters for A-G. This came back to hurt them when Paige Comstock singled to center knocking in Ava Miller and Joslyn Sargent.

In the bottom of the third, the Bluejays tacked on two more runs to their lead and went up 8-0 when Schefdore crossed home on an error during a hit by Milburn and Pfeiffer scored on a hit from Sargent that the shortstop made an error on.

Leading 8-1 in the fourth inning, Keely Geise singled to center driving in Sierra Mack and giving A-G a 9-1 advantage. The final two runs for the Bluejays in the game came in on a single to left field by Milburn.

Coming up with three hits and four RBIs in the victory was Milburn. Comstock ended up getting one hit and had two runs batted in and Geise had one hit and one RBI.

Pitching four innings, giving up one earned run and striking out eight batters was the freshmen Sofia Dill.

On Sept. 3, the Bleujays played in a very competitive tournament at Wahoo. A-G ended the day with a 1-2 mark beating Crete 6-2 and then lost to Waverly 5-3 and Class B No. 1 Wahoo 11-2.

In the Bluejays win over Crete, they were able to lead from start to finish in the contest.

The scoring started for A-G in the second inning with two runs. Schefdore got things going with a hit to second base where an error was made allowing Comstock to get home. With two outs, Pfeiffer singled to right field knocking in Dill and increasing the Bluejays edge to 2-0.

Up 2-1 in the fourth, A-G got two runners on when Geise singled on a bunt and Dill doubled to center. Another error by Crete on a pop fly in the infield by Pfeiffer plated two more runs and increased the Bluejays’ advantage out to 4-1.

With two runners on and one out in the fifth, Dill doubled to left field knocking in Sargent and Stein and getting A-G up to six runs.

Finishing with two hits and two RBIs was Dill and Pfeiffer had one hit and one run batted in. Pitching six innings, giving up one earned run and striking out 10 batters was Fisher.

Against Waverly in the first game, the Bluejays fell behind 1-0 in the first. They were able to get the run back in the third when Geise singled to center driving in Shepherd on second base.

Trailing 4-1 in the top of the fifth, A-G fought back and got back within one with a solo home run by Dill to center, and then Milburn singled to center driving in Geise.

After giving up one run in the bottom half of the inning, the Bluejays had one more chance to make up the deficit in the sixth. They were set down in order with three groundouts.

Getting one hit and one RBI was Milburn and Dill.

Starting the game and going four innings, with no earned runs surrendered, and four strikeouts was Dill. Kealie Riecken pitched 1.2 innings, gave up no earned runs and had one strikeout.

The toughest matchup for A-G on the day came against a Wahoo squad who is yet to lose a game on the year. Against a young Bluejay pitching staff, the Warriors came up with three home runs in a nine-run victory.

Both the runs that A-G scored in the loss came in the top of the third with two runners on and two outs. Miller was able to single to right field off of Autumn Iversen bringing Schefdore and Geise to the plate.

Riecken went 1.2 innings as the starter with one earned run given up and one strikeout. In relief, Dill pitched 0.2 innings, gave up five earned runs and had two strikeouts and Fisher went 1.2 innings, gave up no earned runs and had three strikeouts.

This week the Bluejays played in the Douglas County West Triangular on Sept. 6. They play at 6:30 p.m. at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Sept. 8 and have a home tournament at 9 a.m. on Sept. 10.