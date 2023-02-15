PIERCE – In a low scoring battle, the Class C-1 No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team knocked off Class C-1 No. 8 Pierce 36-26 on Feb. 11 on the road. Besides a 13-point third quarter, the Bluejays held Pierce to 13 points in the other three quarters combined.

“We played extremely well in the first half,” A-G Head Coach Jacob Mohs said. “Our defense was outstanding and really gave us a boost early on. They are a very strong defensive team, so we also had to work for all our baskets. This was a great team win as we had a number of guys make big plays throughout the game, while others stepped up defensively to help shut down their leading scorers. To beat a team of their caliber on the road this late in the year gives us a lot of confidence as postseason play approaches.”

Up 6-5 in the first quarter, Dane Jacobsen came up with a steal and converted it into a layup to put A-G ahead by three. A corner three from Cougar Konzem increased the Bluejays’ lead to 13-5 by the end of the quarter.

A-G followed up a solid first with another good effort in the second. The Bluejays held Pierce to three points and put up eight of their own to increase their edge to 21-8 at halftime.

Out of the break, Pierce put up a good fight as they went on a 13-6 scoring run. This trimmed A-G’s lead down to 27-21 going to the final frame.

Another three from Konzem to start the fourth pushed the Bluejays’ advantage to 34-23. Three more points were put up by A-G to end the game as they went on to win by 10 points.

It was an overall good shooting performance for the Bluejays, who made 54% of their shots from the field. They also pulled down 18 rebounds, seven assists and five steals.

Konzem led the charge for A-G with 14 points, two rebounds and two steals. Also in double figures was Brooks Kissinger with 10 points and six rebounds, Jacobsen had eight points and Dawson Thies finished with four points.

The Bluejays kicked off the week with their final conference game of the year against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Feb. 7. A-G forced the Raiders into 16 turnovers and pulled out a 74-30 victory.

“We played with a lot of energy on Senior Night,” Mohs said. “The guys were flying around in the second quarter and created some turnovers and layups with our pressure defense which led to 27 points in the quarter. They did an excellent job of sharing the ball and were really efficient inside the arc on offense.”

With a 2-0 lead early on, Cade Bridges hit a trey for the Bluejays that increased their edge out to five points. That advantage was extended to 13-2 later on in the quarter with layups from Brooks Kissinger and Bridges.

Leading 15-8 late in the first, Bridges knocked down a corner three that put A-G’s lead back out to double digits.

Similar to the first, the Bluejays started out with a 6-0 scoring run that was capped off with a layup from Kissinger in the second. A three from Konzem and a pair of layups from Kissinger put A-G out in front 31-13.

Bridges continued to stay hot from behind the arc with another triple that increased the Bluejays’ lead to 45-13 at halftime.

With the game well in hand, A-G put up another 29 points in the second half and held on for a 44-point victory.

Pacing the Bluejays with 14 points was Kissinger and Konzem had 13. Bridges scored nine points and both Derek Tonjes and Jacobsen ended up with eight. Putting up six points was Thies and Landon Mohs and Drake Zimmerman finished with five.

The regular season came to a close for A-G at home against Bishop Neumann on Feb. 14.