WAVERLY – The Ashland Junior Legion baseball team took on the Waverly Empire Netting and Fence Juniors on the road on June 6. Behind a solid pitching outing from Andrew Milburn, the Juniors picked up a 7-1 victory.

In the first inning, the Bluejays loaded the bases with a walk, a groundout to the shortstop from Landon Novotny and a hit batsman. Next up was Jacob Juedes who hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Statton Corey and Novotny.

In the second inning, Ashland loaded the bases once again thanks to a pair of walks and then a single by Bowen Vogt in the infield. The third walk of the inning by the Empire Juniors increased the Bluejays edge out to 3-0.

To start off the fourth, Corey ended up singling on a line drive to center field. That was followed up by a pair of singles from Novotny and Nolan Roberts to center that increased Ashland’s lead up to 5-0.

The Bluejays put up two more runs in the fourth to close out the scoring in the contest. They came in on a walk and then a hit from Matthew McConnell.

Stealing the show on the mound was Milburn who pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run. He also set two Empire Netting and Fence Juniors down on strikes.

Finishing with two RBIs were Corey and Juedes. Both Novotny and Roberts ended up with one hit and one run batted in.

The next day, the Juniors were back in action at home against Omaha Concordia. Four days after beating the Mustangs, the Bluejays lost 6-3.

Ashland got on the scoreboard first in the contest in the bottom of the first. After Cael Smith drew a walk to begin the inning, he was driven in by a single to center from Novotny.

With the score tied 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth, the Bluejays tacked on two runs to grab a 3-1 advantage. Both runs were knocked in on a single to center from Roberts.

The lead for Ashland only lasted until the top of the sixth when Concordia put up three runs on a pair of errors from the Bluejays and a single in the infield. The Mustangs followed that up with two runs in the seventh on a single to left field and a walk.

A hit batsman, a single to left field from Roberts and a walk loaded the bases for Ashland in the bottom of the seventh. Concordia worked out of the jam and earned a three-run victory over the Bluejays.

Finishing with two hits and two RBIs was Roberts. Novotny had one hit and one run batted in. Smith, Corey and Novotny each scored one run.

Starting the game and going five innings, with one earned run given up and getting two strikeouts was Roberts. In relief, Vogt pitched two innings, gave up two earned runs and struck out three batters.

To start this week off, Ashland played Nebraska City at home on June 14. They were at Plattsmouth at 5:30 p.m. on June 15 and take on Millard Sox at 11 a.m. on June 18 at home.