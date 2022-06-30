Bluejays pick up tie against Clippers at home

ASHLAND- On June 22, something unique and different happened for the Ashland juniors when they took on Malcolm at Jack Anderson Ballpark. It wasn’t a particular play, but the outcome of the game which was a 7-7 tie. It was a first for both squads on the season.

Trailing 2-1 after the top of the first, the Bluejays were able to strike back with one run in the bottom half of the inning. It started with Cody Pluta being walked and then Elliott Gossin was able to drive him in with a single to right field.

Ashland would break through with their biggest inning scoring-wise in the third where they had three runs put up.

A walk and then a single by Elliott Gossin put two baserunners on in the bottom of the third. Another single from Statton Corey scored a run and made it a 4-2 contest.

When a ball got away from the Malcolm catcher later in the inning, Gossin was able to sprint home and then Aidan Washburn flew out to center scoring Kelly and tying the contest up at four.

A pair of runs in the four and the fifth helped put the Bluejays out to their first lead of the contest at 6-5. They were driven in by a line out from Gabe Mayer in the fourth and a bunt from Landon Novotny in the next inning.

The Clippers were able to rebound from giving up the lead by scoring two runs in the top of the sixth and grabbing the 7-6 edge.

In their final at-bat, Ashland would get Pluta and Gossin on base with a walk and a single. With two outs, Pluta was able to get to the plate on a wild pitch from Malcolm.

Coming up with two hits and two RBIs in the win was Corey and Washburn had one run batted in.

Pitching four innings and giving up five earned runs was Landon Novotny and Gabe Mayer went two innings in relief with no earned runs given up and four strikeouts.

A tie wasn’t even in the realm of possibility when the juniors took on Nebraska City on the road on June 20. The Bluejays were able to earn a convincing 12-0 victory in five innings.

The scoring started for Ashland in the top of the first with Pluta singling on a line drive to left field and then Gabe Mayer doubled to left field driving him in. A groundout from Corey to third base allowed Gabe Mayer to get home and made it a 2-0 lead for the Bluejays.

In the top of the third Ashland was able to break the game wide open with six runs.

Gabe Mayer knocked in the first run of the inning with a double to left field and then Corey singled to left scoring another and pushing the Bluejay’s edge out to four. A single from Novotny and then Cordell Kelly stealing home tacked on two more.

The final two runs of the inning were driven in by Bowen Vogt on a single to right and gave Ashland an 8-0 lead.

Gossin had a good finish to the game, scoring in the fourth on a wild pitch and then driving in a run in the fifth with a single right field. Hitting in the final run for the Bluejays was Corey with a single to right.

Leading Ashland with two hits and three RBIs was Corey, while Gossin and Gabe Mayer both had multiple hits and two runs batted in. Vogt also had two RBIs and one hit and Novotny came up with two hits and one run knocked in.

Derek Tonjes pitched all five innings in the win and gave up no earned runs and posted eight strikeouts.

Later in the week, Ashland co-hosted a freshman tournament with Waverly from June 24 through June 26. The Bluejays ended with a 2-1 mark, defeating Omaha Skutt 3-1, Elkhorn North 9-8, and then lost to Wahoo 18-9.

In the opening round win over the SkyHawks on Friday, Ashland was able to get one run in the first, second, and third innings to win the game.

Gabe Mayer started the game off for the Bluejays by singling in the infield on a hit to third. He came around to score on a fly out from Washburn to center.

A passed ball at the plate allowed Vogt to steal home in the second and a single from Jacob Juedes knocked in Gossin in the third.

Skutt got their only run of the game in the sixth inning. In their last attempt to come back in the seventh, the SkyHawks flew out twice and grounded out.

Washburn was the ace on the mound for Ashland in the win, going six innings, giving up one earned run, and striking out nine. Pitching one inning with no runs given up was Gossin.

With the bats, Juedes and Washburn both had at least one hit and one run batted in.

It was another close dogfight for the Bluejays when they took on Elkhorn North in their third game of the tournament on Saturday. Both teams were tied at 8-8 after Ashland scored seven runs in the fourth.

In the bottom of the seventh, Kelly was able to start the inning off by reaching on a single to left field. An error on a hit from Vogt helped move Kelly down to third and into scoring position.

In a high pressure situation, Xavier Mayer singled to right field driving in Kelly and sending the Bluejays off in walk off fashion.

Finishing with two RBIs in the win were Milburn, Vogt, and Novotny, while Xavier Mayer and Gossin both drove in one. Pitching two innings and recording five strikeouts was Gabe Mayer and Gossin went five innings and rung up six batters.

After losing to Wahoo several times up to this point on the year, Ashland was able to keep the third matchup with them close up until the fifth inning. It was at that point that the Grays struck for nine runs to blow the game wide open.

The Bluejays biggest inning of the game was the fourth where they scored four runs. They were driven in on singles from Corey and Juedes to center and a fielder’s choice from Kelly.

Going three for three at the plate with three RBIs in the loss was Corey. Novotny had one hit and two runs batted in and both Juedes and Kelly had one RBI.

Vogt started the game and pitched four innings giving up five earned runs and striking out four. Going two innings with two earned runs surrendered and no strikeouts was Juedes.

This week Ashland has been competing in the Eastern Nebraska League Tournament. The Championship game is set to be played on Thursday at 8 p.m. at Mount Michael.