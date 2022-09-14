Bluejays pick up three victories at Clippers Tournament

MALCOLM- In the Malcolm tournament held on Sept. 8 through Sept. 10, the Ashland-Greenwood Volleyball team finished with a winning record by going 3-2. Their wins were against Centennial in straight sets and then Fairbury and Milford in three sets. The Bluejays losses came in straight sets against Class C-1 No. 5 Malcolm and Elmwood-Murdock.

“We did some good things in this tournament,” A-G Head Coach Megan Rossell said. “I saw some people really step up and show good mental toughness when things are not always going in our favor. We have great blockers, but this is something we need to continue to grow in! When our defense is on it is something we really do well in and they continue to get better in.”

In the opening round of the tournament on Thursday, the Bluejays were matched up with Fairbury. A-G was able to overcome a tough hitting performance of .062 as they pulled out a three set victory 25-23, 21-15, and then 25-18.

Playing a big factor in the win, was the fact that the Bluejays served up 11 aces and had six blocks at the net.

Filling up the stat category for A-G in the match was Marley Glock who had 10 kills, three blocks, two aces, 10 digs, and four assists. Picking up five kills, two aces, and 10 digs was Emma Keith, and Presley Harms earned five kills, one ace, and two blocks.

Other notable stats for the Bluejays in the win were four kills, three aces, four blocks, and two digs from Lauren Gerdes and Raeghan Craven picked up 19 assists and 17 digs.

After a couple of losses, A-G returned to the win column on Saturday against a tough Centennial squad. The Bluejays and Broncos fought tooth and nail in both sets with A-G getting the win both times 28-26 and then 26-24 in extra points.

Senior leader Harms came up with seven kills, five block shots, and one dig. Getting five kills, four assists, and five digs was Keith, and Gerdes picked up three kills, earned two aces, and had one block.

Glock had one kill, one ace, two blocks, and 10 digs, Craven ended up with one kill, seven digs, and 17 assists, and Laughlin had one kill, two blocks, and nine digs.

In the final game of the tournament, A-G had to battle back from a 23-25 loss in the first set against Milford. They did exactly that by knocking off the Eagles 25-15 and 25-13 in the second and third sets.

Leading the Bluejays with 12 kills, two assists, and seven digs was the freshman Glock. Earning six kills, 12 digs, three aces, one assist, and one solo block was Keith, while Harms had six kills and three blocks.

Getting five kills, three digs, one assist, and one block was Gerdes and Craven had three kills, seven digs, two aces, and 24 assists.

The toughest matchup for A-G came against a then undefeated Malcolm squad in the second round on Thursday. A .344 hitting percentage and six aces helped the Clippers dominate the Bluejays 7-25 and 13-25.

Both getting two kills in the match were Glock and Laughlin. Also getting one block and two digs was Glock.

Picking up three blocks was Harms and Craven ended up with four assists and three digs.

In their first matchup on Saturday, A-G had a slow start against Elmwood-Murdock who they ended up losing to 25-15. Things were better for the Bluejays in the second set, as they battled the Knights down to the wire, but in the end, fell 25-23.

Finishing with three kills and four blocks apiece were Gerdes and Harms. Glock had two kills, one ace, nine digs, and two assists, Laughlin earned two kills and five digs, Keith came through with two kills, nine digs, and one assist, and Craven had nine assists and nine digs.

Earlier in the week on Sept. 6, A-G traveled to Hooper to take on conference foe Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. The Bluejays were able to sweep the Raiders in three sets 25-18, 25-23, and 25-23.

Glock once again led A-G with 12 kills, 17 digs, and two assists, while Harms ended up with 10 kills and one dig. Getting nine kills, 16 digs, and one assist was Keith, Craven had five kills, one block, 11 digs, and 32 assists, and both Gerdes and Laughlin picked up three kills.

This week the Bluejays played at Arlington on Sept. 13. They return home to play Louisville at 7 p.m. on Sept. 15.