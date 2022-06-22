Bluejays pick up one win in Sam Crawford Classic

WAHOO- This past week the Ashland juniors took part in the Sam Crawford Classic in Wahoo from June 17 through the 19th. In the tournament the Bluejays finished with a 1-2 mark, beating Lincoln Lutheran 4-1 and then losing 11-0 to Wahoo and 7-1 to Norfolk.

In the opening game of the tournament against Lincoln Lutheran, Ashland never trailed in a three-run victory.

They were able to get on the board with one run in the top of the first. Cody Pluta reached base with a hit to third base and then came around to score on a single to left field from Elliott Gossin.

Later in the game, it was tied up at one apiece in the bottom of the third with two outs when Gossin singled to third and Statton Corey doubled to left field. A single from Landon Novotny and a steal of home by Xavier Mayer drove in two runs and made it a 3-1 lead for the Bluejays.

The final run of the game came in the bottom of the sixth with two runners on for Ashland. Jacob Juedes ended up grounding out to second and Corey was able to get home.

Coming up with two hits and one RBI was Gossin and Novotny and Juedes had no hits and drove in one run. Pitching seven innings with no earned runs given up and nine strikeouts was Washburn.

After the dominating win on Friday, the Bluejays couldn’t get the same result against Wahoo on Saturday. The Medicine Man junior Blues held Ashland to just three hits and exploded for eight runs in the first and three in the third on 11 hits.

Derek Tonjes, Jacob Juedes, and Corey came up with the three hits for Ashland in the loss. Giving eight earned runs with one strikeout in 0.2 innings pitched was Gabe Mayer and Juedes went 3.1 innings, gave up three earned runs, and had two strikeouts.

In their final game of the Sam Crawford Classic, the Bluejays were able to take a 1-0 lead against Norfolk on Sunday.

The run for Ashland came in the top of the fourth and was set up by Washburn getting hit by a pitch. He would steal second and third and came home on a passed ball by the catcher.

Unfortunately, that lead wouldn’t stick with Norfolk putting up a two spot in the bottom of the fourth and then they tacked on five more runs in the fifth.

Mayer and Corey had the only two hits for the Bluejays in the game. Corey was also the starting pitcher and went five innings giving up five earned runs and striking out four and Bowen Vogt came on for one inning giving up no runs and striking out one batter.

Earlier in the week on Jun 16 Ashland hosted the Waverly Netting and Fence juniors. The Bluejays were only able to come up with one hit in a 7-2 defeat.

Down 4-0 in the top of the fourth, Corey was able to reach second base on an error made at shortstop from Waverly. He ended up scoring on a sac fly from Juedes.

Ashland found themselves back in the game down 4-2 when Cordell Kelly scored on a wild pitch. He was hit by a pitch to start the inning.

Waverly made the comeback much harder in the top of the sixth with three runs that increased the Bluejay’s deficit to five runs.

With one out, Ashland was able to get one baserunner on with a walk. It ended up not amounting to anything with the next two batters striking out for the Bluejays.

Juedes had the only hit of the game for Ashland. Pitching one inning with three earned runs given up and two strikeouts was Vogt and Gossin went five innings, gave up two earned runs, and struck out three batters.

This week the Bluejays played at Nebraska City and were at home against Malcolm on June 20 and 22. They are co-hosting a tournament with Waverly on June 24 through the 26.