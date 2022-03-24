Bluejays open up season at tough Concordia Invite

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood boys and girls track teams competed in their first track meet of the year on March 17 at the Bulldog Challenge at Concordia University in Seward. It was a tough competition with 18 different schools. The Bluejays took eighth in the boy’s team standings with 19 points and 11th on the girl’s side by scoring six.

“You can come away from this meet thinking you didn’t do very well because you didn’t score many points, but we try to look at the bigger picture,” A-G Boys Head Coach Brian Thimm said. “Regardless, we knew we’d have lots to work on for next week, and we now have some better ideas of who can fit where so we’re excited about what’s ahead.”

The top performer for the Bluejays was Evan Shepard who won the 60 meter hurdles and took third place in the high jump. His winning time in the hurdles was 8.49 and he ended up jumping 5-10 in the high jump.

“Evan Shepard picked up right where he left off,” Thimm said. “He’s obviously coming off an incredible basketball season so he’s only had about two days of practice.”

Also going 5-10 in the high jump for the Bluejays was Ty Beetison. Due to more misses at lower heights, he got fifth place.

Rounding out the high jumpers was Josh Malousek in 10th place by clearing 5-04.

Getting sixth place for A-G was Luke Lambert in the shot put and the 4x800 team of Logan McVay, Payden Alexander, Cooper Maack and Elliot Gossin. Lambert had a personal record throw of 46-11.50 and the 4x800 meter relay team ran a 9:50.60.

The Bluejay girls were led by the 4x800 team of Mira Comstock, Miya Carson, Jaycee Fangmeyer and Jenna Grell who got fourth in a time of 4:53.72.

Presley Harms took sixth place in both the triple jump and the 200 meter dash. She finished with a mark of 30-05 in the triple jump and ran 28.76 in the 200 meter dash.

“Overall, while we might not have scored as well as we hoped, there were some promising individual performances,” A-G Head Girls Track Coach Andrea King said. “Our team is young and many were competing in events for the very first time. This meet gets the jitters out of the way, and the girls are eager for their next chance to compete at our home invitational on Friday.”

Next up for A-G is their home invite on March 25. The meet will be held in Waverly, due to construction in the area of the Ashland-Greenwood track complex.

Bulldog Challenge Results

Boys 60 Meter Dash: 9. Lleyton West, 7:51, 18. Nathan Upton, 7.70, 22. Aiden Krumwied 7.76; Girls 60 Meter Dash: 13. Presley Harms, 8.68, 16. Bree Schefdore, 8.72; Boys 200 Meter Dash: 18. Thomas Spears, 26.07, 29. Mason Fortney, 26.98, 34. Tristan Harms, 27.67; Girls 60 Meter Dash: 6. Presley Harms, 28.76, 7. Joslyn Sargent, 28.92, 30. Audrey Whitehead, 31.76; Boys 400 Meter Dash: 14. Peyton Vinkier, 59.98, 21. Isaac Nonella, 1:02.40, 23. Robbie Rist, 1:03.61; Girls 400 Meter Dash: Jadah Laughlin, 1:08.96, 13. Joslyn Sargent, 1:10.34; Boys 800 Meter Dash: 17. Logan McVay, 2:25.59; Payden Alexander, 2:41.77; Girls 800 Meter Dash: 12. Mira Comstock, 2:57.03; Boys 1,600 Meter Run: 9. Elliot Gossin, 5:14.35; 20. Nick Wilhite, 6:02.16; Girls 1,600 Meter Run: 12. Jenna Grell, 6:35.16; 25. Dayna Wilson, 7:12.52; Girls 60 Meter Hurdles: 8. Jadah Laughlin, 10.93; Boys 4x400 Meter Relay: 6. A-G, 3:57.65; Girls 4x400 Meter Relay: 11. A-G, 4:53.72; Boys Shot Put: 27. Braxton Buck, 36-10, 29. Braxton Mech, 36-06.50; Girls Shot Put: 11. Malia Howard, 29-04.50; 13. Anna Reisen, 29-04; 16. Piper Boggs, 28-07; Boys Discus: 15. Braxton Mech, 110-04, 21. Jaden Wilsey, 106-08, 37. Braxton Buck, 68-03; Girls Discus: 16. Piper Boggs, 79-08, 21. 21. Malia Howard, 73-08, 24. Anna Reisen, 70-10; Boys Pole Vault: 10. Robbie Rist, 9-06; Girls Pole Vault: 9. Alivia Pike, 8-00; Boys Long Jump: 25. Josh Malousek, 17-03; 26. Mason Fortney, 16-04.50; 31. Keldon VanLangingham, 15-05; Girls Long Jump: 12. Alivia Pike, 14-01.50, 19. Emma Keith, 13-05.50; Boys Triple Jump: 19. Josh Malousek, 34-09; Girls Triple Jump: 6. Presley Harms, 30-05.50; 14. Emma Keith, 28-06.75.

Alex Eller is a reporter for The Ashland Gazette. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.