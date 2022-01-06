Bluejays make strides at Holiday Tournament

It wasn’t easy for either team to score in the fourth. Even though the Bluejays finished with only five points, it was one more than Roncalli who had four.

Pike had a team high 13 points in the victory. Also in double figures was Pike with 11 points, while Jenna Grell scored four points, Hannah Keith finished with three, and Jadah Laughlin and Emma Keith had two points.

With the win, A-G moved on to play an undefeated Bergan squad for the title. The Bluejays did not play timidly against the highly touted Knights and took it right to them.

It was one of the better shooting quarters of the season in the first for A-G with 14 points. Knocking down two threes during the 14-10 run was Tonjes.

Picking up right where she left in the first was Tonjes in the second with a three that extended the Bluejays lead out to 17-10.

After that made basket, Bergan played tough defense and only allowed A-G to score two points the rest of the half. This helped the Knights to trim their deficit to 19-16.

Similar to the start of the game, A-G dominated the third with 13 points. With one quarter remaining, the Bluejays were in a great position up 32-24.