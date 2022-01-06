Bluejays make strides at Holiday Tournament

ASHLAND – Early on in the season, there is no doubt there have been ups and downs for the Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team. Right now they are on one of their highs after two well-played games in the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament. They defeated Omaha Roncalli 35-32 in the opening round on Dec. 28 and then lost in overtime 47-42 to Class D-1 No. 1 Fremont Bergan on Dec. 29.
Against the Crimson Pride in the opening round, the Bluejays were able to overcome a 31% shooting performance from the field. A big reason for that was they dominated the rebounding category with 29 boards.
Trailing by three early on, Danielle Tonjes knocked down a three-pointer that tied the game up at four. Roncalli proceeded to go on an 8-2 run to close the quarter out and led 12-6.
After a challenging end to the first, A-G started the second out on a 5-0 run. A big play during that sequence was a three from Hannah Keith.
The Bluejays continued to keep in striking distance with a three from Tonjes. Another three, this time by Alivia Pike, cut the A-G deficit to 23-21 at the half.
The defensive intensity by the Bluejays was picked up in the third as they only allowed the Crimson Pride to score five points. After scoring nine, A-G led 30-28 with one quarter remaining.
It wasn’t easy for either team to score in the fourth. Even though the Bluejays finished with only five points, it was one more than Roncalli who had four.
Pike had a team high 13 points in the victory. Also in double figures was Pike with 11 points, while Jenna Grell scored four points, Hannah Keith finished with three, and Jadah Laughlin and Emma Keith had two points.
With the win, A-G moved on to play an undefeated Bergan squad for the title. The Bluejays did not play timidly against the highly touted Knights and took it right to them.
It was one of the better shooting quarters of the season in the first for A-G with 14 points. Knocking down two threes during the 14-10 run was Tonjes.
Picking up right where she left in the first was Tonjes in the second with a three that extended the Bluejays lead out to 17-10.
After that made basket, Bergan played tough defense and only allowed A-G to score two points the rest of the half. This helped the Knights to trim their deficit to 19-16.
Similar to the start of the game, A-G dominated the third with 13 points. With one quarter remaining, the Bluejays were in a great position up 32-24.
Bergan was able to regroup and find their offense in the fourth quarter. The 15 points they scored to end regulation was enough to tie the game at 39 and send it to overtime.
During the extra period, the Knights’ experience in close games showed as they jumped out early on A-G. This helped them to avoid being upset and pull out a five-point win.
The top scorer for the Bluejays was Tonjes with 11 points. Pike ended up scoring 10 points, Emma Keith had nine, Gerdes finished with eight and Paige Comstock scored four.
A-G played against Falls City in the Southeast Nebraska Shoot-Out on Jan. 3. They turned around and traveled to Class B No. 1 Elkhorn North on Jan. 4 and then they have an away game at Fort Calhoun on Jan. 8.