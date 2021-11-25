Bluejays look to soar to the top in the 2021-2022 campaign

“Cale Jacobsen, who missed last season with a torn ACL in our first game, is ready to get back on the court and compete,” Mohs said. “One of the best players in the state, regardless of class, Cale can take over a game on both ends of the court. He has excelled on the court since his freshman year and has been patiently working hard to get back on the court this season to be better than ever.”

At 6’6” Parker will be the big man down low that A-G will need to be a factor on both the offensive and defensive boards in terms of rebounding. According to Mohs, he is one of the most improved players from his freshman year to now.

“Max Parker has made probably the biggest strides of any player with his improvement over the last three years,” Mohs said. “At 6-6, he is a solid defender who rebounds well. On offense, he finishes at a high rate around the rim and is able to also step out and shoot the three.”

After transferring from Illinois last year, Shepard made his impact felt immediately last year for the Bluejays. He helped give the Bluejays a little more firepower after Jacobsen’s injury to start the year.