Bluejays look to soar to the top in the 2021-2022 campaign

Ashland- The Ashland-Greenwood Boys Basketball Team have high expectations for themselves this season after going 16-8 and making the C-1 District Finals a year ago for the second straight year. It is the third year in a row that the Bluejays have made it this far, and are hoping for more out of this season.
“We have high expectations for this season because the players have high expectations and standards for themselves and us as a team,” A-G Head Coach Jacob Mohs said. “Having played in three consecutive district finals, this group knows what it takes to play at a high level. They have invested a lot of time to improve their skills individually and worked together as a team in order to improve upon last season's success.”
For many, last season was a surprise that the Bluejays did as well as they did. This was due to the fact, that the team lost Cale Jacobsen during the first game of the year, who averaged 22.4 points a game the prior year, and helped A-G make the state tournament for the first time since 2007.
This forced other players on the team to step up, and that’s exactly what they did. Cougar Konzem average 12.8 points a game, and right behind him was Evan Shepard who dropped in 9.4 points a game.
In total five players returning who averaged over five points a game at one point during their career. With so many scoring threats, it is going to be key that the Bluejays pass the ball around and find the open shot.
“We have a very talented group of players, so one of the biggest keys for us will be to stay healthy through the entire season,” Mohs said. “Along with staying healthy a few things will be important for us to develop in order to reach our potential. Sharing the ball on offense will be critical as we have a lot of players that are capable scorers. Another key for us will be to improve defensively as we have the capability of playing really tough on the defensive end. We also want to be a deep team, so we want to develop our depth in the hope that a number of players will step up when given the opportunity to contribute.”
In order to be competitive and have a shot at the state tournament at the end of the season, A-G knows it is going to require they put themselves in a good position in the power points during the regular season. A tough task with state tournament teams from last year in Platteview and Yutan on their schedule, along with matchups with other perennial powerhouses in the sport like Wahoo and Bishop Neumann.
This group should be competitive even having a tough schedule, due to the leadership of Jacobsen, Shepard, and Parker.
Jacobsen is a talented guard who is gaining a lot of hype around the state thanks to spectacular freshman and sophomore seasons. After fully recovering from an ACL injury a year ago, he looks to be at full strength and have an impact this season for the Bluejays.
“Cale Jacobsen, who missed last season with a torn ACL in our first game, is ready to get back on the court and compete,” Mohs said. “One of the best players in the state, regardless of class, Cale can take over a game on both ends of the court. He has excelled on the court since his freshman year and has been patiently working hard to get back on the court this season to be better than ever.”
At 6’6” Parker will be the big man down low that A-G will need to be a factor on both the offensive and defensive boards in terms of rebounding. According to Mohs, he is one of the most improved players from his freshman year to now.
“Max Parker has made probably the biggest strides of any player with his improvement over the last three years,” Mohs said. “At 6-6, he is a solid defender who rebounds well. On offense, he finishes at a high rate around the rim and is able to also step out and shoot the three.”
After transferring from Illinois last year, Shepard made his impact felt immediately last year for the Bluejays. He helped give the Bluejays a little more firepower after Jacobsen’s injury to start the year.
“Evan Shepard is a returning guard who is an exceptional athlete that brings the ability to shoot, drive, and defend at a high level,” Mohs said. “While last season was his first with us, he fit right in with our team and showed great improvement over the season as he became more familiar with our style of play.”