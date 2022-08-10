Bluejays look to field athletic squad on diamond in 2022

ASHLAND- Last season the Ashland-Greenwood softball team fell one game short of reaching a district final. Heading into this year, the Bluejays graduated eight starters from last year’s team and will be looking to underclassmen and girls who played smaller roles a season ago to step up on the varsity level.

“We lost eight seniors and eight starters who had a lot of varsity experience,” A-G Head Coach Morgan Zahnow said. “To replace the experience we lost, you can’t do that because we had eight seniors and this year we only have six seniors.”

Despite the graduation of a big portion of the team’s production a year ago in Abby Fisher, Kaelyn Fisher, Devin Rodgerson, Piper Boggs, Tatum Gossin, Alexa Meyer-Bundy, Hannah Keith, and Danielle Tonjes, Zahnow is confident in the athleticism of the girls she has coming up and back. She believes the depth of A-G this year will be a key for them.

“When it comes to talent we have a lot of depth on our team and last year we had a lot of girls waiting very patently for their turn and now it is their turn,” Zahnow said. “We also have very talented underclassmen that have come in and are ready to compete for those different positions. When it comes to talent, I honestly don’t feel like we have lost a ton. We just lost a lot of experience.”

From last year’s team that went 17-11, A-G returns Joslyn Sargent who started every game and Keely Geise, and Ava Miller who split time throughout the season as starters in the outfield. Even though these athletes bring back experience from last year’s squad that had so much success and were Capitol Conference Champs, Zahnow stated they will have to earn their spots on the field just like everybody else.

“Those three returning will definitely be a key piece in the leadership on the field,” Zahnow said. “The fact that they are comfortable playing at the varsity level because they have seen it before is huge. When it comes to the other positions they are open, even the positions that Ava, Keely, and Joslyn played. They still have to prove that those are their spots because they could very well move around and somebody could come in and surprise everybody. It is definitely like lining up puzzle pieces is how coaches like to refer to it. You have to find the pieces that work the best.”

Another help going into this year on Zahnow’s part is having a year of experience under her belt as a head coach. Last year she stated was a lot of new in her first year and she feels much more comfortable in her role for the Bluejays going into this season.

“I definitely think having a year of Head Coaching responsibility under my belt will help our team, even more, this upcoming season,” Zahnow said. “Last season was the first time I ever had to call pitches, the first time I ever had to call pitches, and the first time I had worked with pitchers and catchers. I was an outfielder myself, so that was a whole new world for me. Last year was a lot of new for me whereas this year I really feel like I have my feet underneath me.”

This season A-G will have a tougher schedule than in years past as they prepare to enter the Trailblazer Conference in the 2023-2024 school year. They have six games scheduled against teams that were state qualifiers in Class C and B a year ago. They include Class C State Champs Bishop Neumann, Freeman, Wahoo, Malcolm, Class C Runner-Up’s Yutan-Mead, and Elkhorn.

“We are switching conferences starting next year and we picked up a lot of those teams already for this upcoming season which has made our schedule tougher than it already was,” Zahnow said. “We can compete at that high level of competition, what will be important with our team is can we compete at it consistently.”

Looking ahead to the 2022 season for the Bluejays, Zahnow stated the biggest thing for them being competitive is can the younger players step up and take a role on the varsity and not be intimidated. Their progression along with everybody else’s progression will be the key to A-G getting to a district final and possibly state this season.

“The biggest thing is the girls can’t be afraid that just because they’re freshman or sophomores that it means they can’t play at a certain spot,” Zahnow said. “I think a lot of it for the girls will truly be pushing one another and also being pushed by their teammates and allowing that to motivate them to work even harder. Hopefully, that will help show them that yes I can play this position and the coaches trust me here.”