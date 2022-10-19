Bluejays knock off Mustangs at home in five sets

ASHLAND – In a five-set thriller, the Ashland-Greenwood volleyball team took down Raymond Central at home in the first round of the Capitol Conference Tournament on Oct. 11. It was a rematch from a match that the Bluejays lost in five to the Mustangs back on Sept. 24.

Out of the gates, A-G came out strong defeating Raymond Central 25-11 in the opening set. Things completely flipped in the second and third, with the Mustangs pulling out 25-17 and 25-22 victories to take a 2-1 sets lead.

With their back against the walls, the Bluejays responded by winning the fourth 25-23. In the winner-take-all fifth set, A-G earned another close win at 15-12 to take the match 3-2.

Filling up the stat sheet with 43 assists, nine digs, two blocks, four aces and four kills was Raeghan Craven. Getting 23 kills, 22 digs and one ace was Marley Glock and Jadah Laughlin got 12 kills, eight digs and two blocks.

Finishing with 11 kills, seven blocks, one assist and one dig was Presley Harms and Lauren Gerdes had eight kills, one ace, one block and one dig.

In the semifinals of the tournament, the Bluejays were matched up with Class C-1 No. 6 Douglas County West. A-G came out slow and could never rebound in a 25-13, 25-19 and 25-19 loss at the hands of the eventual champion.

The Bluejays were held to just a .107 hitting percentage against DC West. They also had four kills and four aces in the loss.

Pacing her team with 12 kills, 11 digs, one ace and one block was Glock. Craven had 23 assists, three digs and one ace.

Picking up five kills, one ace, one block and five digs was Gerdes. Harms also had a solid match with four kills, two blocks and one dig and Laughlin ended up with two kills, two digs and one block.

Next up for A-G was Yutan in the third/fourth place match on Oct. 15. The Bluejays couldn’t replicate a win they had over the Chieftains a week earlier and lost in straight sets 26-24, 25-18 and 25-20.

At the time of the press deadline on Oct. 17, there were no stats posted or submitted for the Yutan game.

A-G finishes up the regular season with a match at Class B No. 7 Seward on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. The Seward Bluejays are coming off winning the Central Conference Tournament this past weekend.