Bluejays hope experience translates into success in 2022 season

ASHLAND- Last season the Ashland-Greenwood volleyball team was very inexperienced with not many returning starters from a team who made the Class B state semifinals in 2020. With now a year of experience under their belt from 2021, the Bluejays coaching staff hopes it translates into more success for the girls on the court in 2022.

“I think these girls are hungry to show what they are made of,” Ashland-Greenwood Head Coach Megan Rossell said. “They are going to be small, but mighty.”

Heading into this season, the team will be without Brynn Glock and Zandi Kern who contributed quite a bit on the court for the team a season ago. Rossell is confident that the leadership that last year’s senior class brought to the underclassmen was very helpful and valuable for this year.

“I would say that we just lost a lot of good kids who enjoyed the game,” Rossell said. “They were good encouragers for the other girls and were big leaders and had a lot of experience like Brynn. It will be different without them, but we had a lot of girls who were underclassmen who played a lot last year and learned a lot of things from those girls that will help us this year.”

Coming into this season, Rossell looks for Presley Harms to make an impact for A-G going in her senior year. She registered 196 kills which was second on the team and also had 37 blocks last year. This will also be Harms third season as a starter for the Bluejays.

“Presley is going to be a big person that we are going to rely on, just because she has the most experience of anyone on the court and has started for us since she was a sophomore. She will be a big threat for us.”

On top of having the experience of Harms back, the team will have Lauren Gerdes and Raeghan Craven. Last season Gerdes led the team with 55 blocks and also had 66 kills, while Craven registered 229 digs and had 25 aces as a freshman.

“Lauren Gerdes will be an amazing leader for us and do a lot of good things for us offensively,” Rossell said. “Raeghan who set for us last year will bring some awesome court awareness and leadership too. I think a lot of the girls who were a little more timid will step up just because they have another year under their belt.”

One of the big things that A-G is trying to figure out going into this season is what lineup will work best to help the Bluejays be the most competitive and successful. The back row play should be a strong point for A-G, but the play at the net will have to continue to improve according to Rossell.

“We are just going to have to see who fits which piece of the puzzle,” Rossell said. “We will be strong in defense and serve receive, it’s our hitting we are defiantly going to have to grow in.”

Throughout the summer and the first week of fall practice, the Bluejays have been working hard and are determined to improve upon their 9-19 finish from a season ago. One of the big keys heading into this year is that the team is starting to gel together on and off the court.

“What excites me is how well they get along and how much they are good as a team,” Rossell said. “They are hungry and very coachable and that’s huge when they’re hardworking and want to get better.”

With A-G moving to the Trailblazer Conference in 2023, the Bluejays have already started adding some of those conference teams like Wahoo, Platteview, and Beatrice to this year’s schedule. This is on top of playing Class B teams like Crete, Waverly, and Seward.

“Since I have been here we have always had a tough schedule and I think it just prepares you for the tougher games down the road,” Rossell said. “It’s so critical to play a tough schedule because I have seen so many teams with an average schedule and they get to districts and can’t pull it threw. We just instill it in the girls that this is prepping us for the end of the season where we have to show everyone what we got.”

With so much returning talent on the squad and leadership, it’s hard not to get excited about what this group of girls will do on the court for A-G this upcoming season. There are bound to be ups and downs along the road, but if the girls can stay connected and focused on the big picture it could be a very successful season for the Bluejays this fall.

“This team just needs to trust the process,” Rossell said. “I think everybody thinks so much about the outcome, where they just need to focus on doing the small things right. They need to trust their teammates, trust their coaches, and just need to lean on each other. The mental game is going to be huge for us and just continuing to have that growth through practices and matches.”