Bluejays home opener spoiled by Eagles

ASHLAND – In their first home game of the new season, the Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team couldn’t defend their home court against Milford on Dec. 14. The Eagles used a dominant second and fourth quarter to soar past the Bluejays 45-30.
To start the game off, A-G was trailing 6-3 when Jenna Grell knocked down a three. Milford responded to that made basket by scoring five of the final six points to go up 11-7.
Getting the scoring going for the Bluejays in the second quarter was Hannah Keith with a layup in transition. Later on, Presley Harms made a three making the score 16-15.
Similar to the first quarter, the Eagles ended on an 11-2 to run in the second. This gave them a 27-17 lead at the half.
In the third quarter, Danielle Tonjes scored on a fast break that made the score 29-17 in favor of Milford.
It was the Bluejays’ defense who stole the show in the third as they held the Eagles to six points while scoring nine. Heading to the final quarter, A-G was within striking distance down 33-26.
Milford got off to a good start in fourth going on a 10-0 run to blow the game wide open. Alivia Pike connected on a three in the corner that trimmed the lead down to 14 points, but it was too little too late.
The Bluejays shot an impressive 50% from three in the game, but the Eagles were even better by making 54% from behind the arc. Milford also had 14 steals to A-G’s six which also played a huge difference in the loss.
Leading the Bluejays with seven points in the game was Harms. Emma Keith was able to finish with six points, while Pike and Paige Comstock scored five, Hannah Keith had three and Tonjes ended up with two points.
After suffering a tough loss at home, A-G responded by going on the road and knocking off Nebraska City 53-27 on Dec. 17. The Bluejays had 14 steals in the contest and held the Pioneers to 31% shooting.
The pressure was put on by Nebraska City in the first quarter as they held A-G to nine points. Luckily the Bluejays were able to match that intensity and only gave up five points.
Tonjes kicked off the second for A-G by knocking down a three up top. A fast-break layup by Emma Keith increased the Bluejays’ lead to double digits at 22-10 at halftime.
Getting in on the scoring action with a three for A-G in the third was Pike. The Bluejays were outscored 12-7 in the quarter, and only led 29-22 going to the fourth.
A-G responded to the tough third quarter by dominating the last quarter and going on a 24-5 scoring run. Threes by Pike and Hannah Keith and a layup by Emma Keith were just a few of the buckets made by A-G during this run.
Emma Keith was the team’s leading scorer with 14 points, while Tonjes and Pike were both in double figures with 11 apiece. Coming up with five points was Hannah Keith, while Gerdes finished with three and Harms, Grell, Mira Comstock and Joslyn Sargent had two points.
A-G ended the first half of the season with a game at Bennington on Dec. 20. The Badgers were 1-5 heading into the contest and lost to Crete 42-35 in their last game.