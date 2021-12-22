Bluejays home opener spoiled by Eagles

The Bluejays shot an impressive 50% from three in the game, but the Eagles were even better by making 54% from behind the arc. Milford also had 14 steals to A-G’s six which also played a huge difference in the loss.

Leading the Bluejays with seven points in the game was Harms. Emma Keith was able to finish with six points, while Pike and Paige Comstock scored five, Hannah Keith had three and Tonjes ended up with two points.

After suffering a tough loss at home, A-G responded by going on the road and knocking off Nebraska City 53-27 on Dec. 17. The Bluejays had 14 steals in the contest and held the Pioneers to 31% shooting.

The pressure was put on by Nebraska City in the first quarter as they held A-G to nine points. Luckily the Bluejays were able to match that intensity and only gave up five points.

Tonjes kicked off the second for A-G by knocking down a three up top. A fast-break layup by Emma Keith increased the Bluejays’ lead to double digits at 22-10 at halftime.

Getting in on the scoring action with a three for A-G in the third was Pike. The Bluejays were outscored 12-7 in the quarter, and only led 29-22 going to the fourth.