Bluejays hold on for victory in home opener on diamond

ASHLAND- In a low scoring battle that went down to the wire, the Ashland-Greenwood softball team was able to knock off Tekamah-Herman 3-2 in the season opener at Jack Anderson Ball Park in Ashland on August 18. Despite only winning by one run, the Bluejays outhit the Tigers 11 to four in the game.

The first runs for A-G didn’t end up coming across until the bottom of the second with a 1-0 deficit.

Ava Miller started the inning off with a double on a line drive to left field. That was followed up by a double from Reese Fisher to center that tied the game up at one apiece.

Later in the inning with one out, the Bluejays took their first lead of the contest when Sofia Dill singled on a hard grounder to right field scoring Fisher.

That 2-1 edge stuck for A-G up until the fourth. In that inning, the Bluejays would end up walking in the tying run for T-M with the bases loaded.

After that Dill settled down on the mound and got two strikeouts to get out of the inning with the score tied.

The Bluejays were able to get a baserunner on in the fifth with no outs when Ellie Milburn singled on a line drive to left field. She ended up getting waved around and crossed home safely on a single to center by Keely Geise.

In their last at-bat in the seventh, T-H got the lead runner on with a walk. Dill was able to work around the player with a throw out at first on a sac bunt for the first out, a pop out for out number two, and then a punch out to end the game.

Coming up with two hits and one run batted in was Fisher. Both Geise and Dill had one hit apiece and one RBI.

Pitching 3.1 innings as the starter with one earned run surrendered and three strikeouts was Kealie Riecken. In relief, Dill pitched 3.2 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had eight strikeouts.

The Bluejays played at Bishop Neumann on August 22 and Platteview on August 23. A-G plays at Freeman at 6:30 p.m. on August 25 and will also be taking part in the Blair Invite at 9 a.m. on August 27.