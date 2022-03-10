Bluejays headed to first ever State Championship game

For the first time in school history, the second-seeded Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team will be playing for a state title with a 61-55 victory over Kearney Catholic in the Class C-1 Semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 10. They got the job done with a 43 point performance from Cale Jacobsen which broke the Class C-1 record for points in a tournament game. The previous record was 41 scored by CJ Cowgill of Grand Island Central Catholic in 1996.

Cale Jacobsen scored the first four points of the game for the Bluejays and then got a three from Evan Shepard that increased the lead up to 7-2 for A-G. Despite the deficit, Kearney Catholic was able to cut into their deficit and only trailed 15-11.

Similar to the first, the Bluejays jumped out in front 25-19 in the second on a bucket inside from Brooks Kissinger. The Stars ended the quarter on a 6-2 scoring run that made it 27-25 at halftime.

In the third, Cale Jacobsen carried the team on his back with 13 of the teams 15 points scored in the quarter. It also helped A-G keep a 42-41 lead going to the fourth quarter.

In the final frame, the Bluejays had their best offensive quarter with 19 points. Cale Jacobsen pilled in another 14 points in the quarter as the Bluejays pulled away for the six-point victory in the end.

Finishing behind Cale Jacobsen with 43 points was Kissinger with 10 points. Scoring five points was Shepard, Dane Jacobsen had two, and Cougar Konzem finished with one point.

Ashland-Greenwood moves on to the Class C-1 State Championship at 11 a.m. on March 12. They take on the three-time defending state champs Auburn for the title.

For a full article with quotes and more photos, check out the March 17 Ashland Gazette.