ASHLAND – For the second straight year, the Class C-1 No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team is headed back to the Class C-1 State Tournament after knocking off Winnebago 71-51 in the C1-3 District Final on Feb. 27 at home. The offense for the Bluejays was the key, hitting double digits in all four quarters.

“That was awesome,” A-G senior Brooks Kissinger said. “Playing on our home court in front of a big crowd definitely helps. It also helped having three days of practice to prepare for their defense and that definitely got us going.”

In front of a standing room only crowd, Cougar Konzem knocked down a bucket to pull A-G within two of the Indians at 9-7. That was followed up by a pair of baskets from Brooks Kissinger and a layup by Konzem that gave the Bluejays a slim lead at 13-11 at the end of the first.

To start the second, Dane Jacobsen drove the lane and got his shot to fall to give A-G a four-point edge. Another bucket from Jacobsen and a layup by Drake Zimmerman put the Bluejays up 19-13.

Two straight buckets from Konzem and a three-pointer by Cade Bridges extended A-G’s advantage to 26-19 at the half.

The Bluejays stretched their lead out to double digits at 14 points to begin the third with a rebound and bucket from Dawson Theis and a trey from Bridges. A reserve layup by Jacobson gave A-G a 43-28 edge.

Later on, Luke Clark knocked down a jumper and Brooks Kissinger hit two free throws which put the Bluejays in front 53-33 heading to the final frame.

During the fourth, Jacobsen opened things up with a bucket and Zimmerman made a layup. A rebound and basket by Theis to end the game helped A-G pull out a 20-point victory.

The story of the win was the fact that the Bluejays killed the Indians on the glass with 35 rebounds compared to 16. A-G’s efforts on the boards also played a huge role as they shot 32 of 55 from the field for a 58% average.

“We knew we had to control the paint, score it on the inside, rebound and limit them to one shot,” A-G Head Coach Jacob Mohs said. “So that was our emphasis for a couple of practices leading up to this game and I thought our kids did a really good job of executing that.”

Konzem, who had experience as a starter on last year’s state championship team, led the Bluejays with 18 points. Both putting up 14 points were Brooks Kissinger and Jacobsen. Just missing out on double digits was Bridges with nine, Zimmerman and Theis had six and Clark and Cal Kissinger each finished with two.