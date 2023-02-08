ASHLAND- At their home dual tournament on Feb. 3, the Ashland-Greenwood Boys Wrestling Team took home a first place finish with a 5-0 record.

In the championship dual, the Bluejays and Millard North tied with 33 points apiece. Thanks to a 5-4 max point tiebreaker it was A-G who got the first place plaque.

Other victories for the Bluejays were a 51-21 win over Platteview, a 41-33 defeat of Boys Town, a 55-24 win over Yutan and then a 42-33 victory against Arlington.

Wrestling for the first time on the season at 285 pounds was Luke Lambert. He got three pins in 0:07, 0:08 and 0:19 against Franklin White of Millard North, Jordan Martenson of Platteview and Trevor Betsworth of Boys Town.

Blaine Christo at 145 pounds continues to dominate and got four wins. His first two victories were a 16-0 tech fall against Elijah Nunamker of Millard North and a 12-0 major decision over Bryson Rock of Platteview. The senior then got a 9-4 decision against Phillip Carstens and pinned Tyler Keiser of Yutan in 1:49.

Finishing with three wins in three matches wrestled at 132 pounds was Cael Smith. He picked up an 8-1 decision against Chase Morris of Millard North, knocked off Rory Angerman of Boys Town by a 5-4 decision and earned a 13-5 major decision against Jaxon Wood of Yutan.

Ty Beetison got one forfeit and then registered four pins at 160 pounds. They came in 3:52, 1:01, 1:22 and 3:27 against TJ Johnson of Millard North, Wyatt Adams of Platteview, Kehinde Frye of Boys Town and Ben Flesner of Arlington.

All finishing with 4-1 records were Treyton Tweton at 170 pounds, Davis Brady at 120 and Jaden Wilsey at 220 pounds.

Tweton got one forfeit and lost a 15-4 major decision to Trot Nigh of Millard North. He also pinned Jett Arensberg of Yutan in 1:53 and got a 16-0 tech fall over Matthew Carlisle-McCallister of Boys Town.

Finishing with two forfeits and pinning Ian King of Millard North and Salvador Gomez of Boys Town in 2:53 and 2:58 was Brady. The freshman was also knocked off by a pin in 1:14 against Tanner Kyllo of Arlington.

Wilsey only had to wrestle two matches at 220 pounds. He was able to pin Cooper Grant of Millard North in 2:28 and lost by pin to Messiah Green of Boys Town in 2:50.

Both ending up with 3-2 marks were Walker Terry at 106 pounds and Isaac Christo at 152. Austyn Cote battled to a 2-3 record at 152 pounds and Brandon Ott went 1-4 at 126.

Next up for A-G is the B-1 District Tournament at Bennington on Feb. 10 and 11. The top four finishers from the district will qualify for the State Tournament in Omaha.