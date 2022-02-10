Bluejays have offensive explosion against Cowboys

OMAHA – Opponents of the Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team have had one common issue throughout this season. That singular problem has been slowing down their offense. That was the same issue for Boys Town, as the Class C-1 No. 1 Bluejays soared past them on their way to a 78-41 victory on Feb. 1.

Leading 6-3 in the early stages of the first, Evan Shepard hit a corner three and Max Parker dunked the ball on back-to-back possessions increasing the advantage for A-G to 11-3.

The Bluejays would end the quarter with seven more points and were up 18-9.

Similar to the first, Shepard was the spark his team needed in the second quarter. He had the first points of the quarter for his team on a fast break layup.

From there, it was all about the three balls for A-G. Brooks Kissinger, Cale Jacobsen, Parker and Cade Bridges all knocked down shots from behind the arc and increased the Bluejays’ edge up to 39-17 at the half.

As if 21 points wasn’t enough in the second quarter, A-G got even hotter in the third with 25 points. After holding the Cowboys to 12 points, the Bluejays lead continued to grow to 64-29 with one quarter remaining.