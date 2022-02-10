Bluejays have offensive explosion against Cowboys

OMAHA – Opponents of the Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team have had one common issue throughout this season. That singular problem has been slowing down their offense. That was the same issue for Boys Town, as the Class C-1 No. 1 Bluejays soared past them on their way to a 78-41 victory on Feb. 1.
Leading 6-3 in the early stages of the first, Evan Shepard hit a corner three and Max Parker dunked the ball on back-to-back possessions increasing the advantage for A-G to 11-3.
The Bluejays would end the quarter with seven more points and were up 18-9.
Similar to the first, Shepard was the spark his team needed in the second quarter. He had the first points of the quarter for his team on a fast break layup.
From there, it was all about the three balls for A-G. Brooks Kissinger, Cale Jacobsen, Parker and Cade Bridges all knocked down shots from behind the arc and increased the Bluejays’ edge up to 39-17 at the half.
As if 21 points wasn’t enough in the second quarter, A-G got even hotter in the third with 25 points. After holding the Cowboys to 12 points, the Bluejays lead continued to grow to 64-29 with one quarter remaining.
It was more evenly played in the fourth, with A-G being held to their fewest amount of points in a quarter with 14. It was still enough to outscore Boys Town by two points.
The Bluejays shot 49% from the field in the contest and 32% from three. They stole the ball 15 times in the game and out-rebounded the Cowboys 38 to 27.
Leading A-G with 23 points was Cale Jacobsen. Kissinger was also in double figures with 18 points, Cougar Konzem had eight, Parker and Shepard scored seven, Dane Jacobsen dropped in six, Drake Zimmerman had four, Bridges scored three and Luke Clark finished with two points.
A strong offensive showing carried over into the Bluejays Feb. 4 home win against Douglas County West. A-G shot 53% from the field and 54% from three in a 71-46 win.
Trailing 2-0 in the beginning stages of the contest, Parker hit a three that gave the Bluejays a one-point edge. A Shepard three-pointer bumped the lead up to 7-2 later on.
Heading to the second quarter, A-G had a six-point advantage on the Falcons up 13-7.
The highest scoring quarter of the game for the Bluejays came in the second, where they dropped in 22 points. Three of those points in the quarter came off a three from Shepard.
After one half of basketball, A-G had built a 35-26 lead.
The offense for the Bluejays kept ticking along in the second half, as the defense picked up the pace as well. A 17-3 scoring run by A-G in the third quarter helped them take firm control of the game up 52-29.
Parker dropped in five more of his 16 points for the game in the fourth on a three and a layup in transition. It helped the Bluejays build a 25 point lead by the end of the game.
Kissinger was the leading scorer for A-G with 17 points. Not far off that pace was Shepard with 15 points, Cale Jacobsen scored nine, Konzem finished with eight, Bridges had five and Dawson Thies scored one point.
The Bluejays played Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Feb. 8. They have a matchup with Nebraska City at home at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 and then take on Grand Island Northwest at the Heartland Event Center at 8 a.m. on Feb. 12.