Bluejays have learning experience against good Wahoo squad

WAHOO – A young Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team had their first major test of the season against Class C-1 No. 9 Wahoo on Dec. 10. The Bluejays had problems handling the top-notch press the Warriors presented and as a result lost 55-26.
“We are an awfully young team,” A-G Head Coach Dave Hubert said. “Our starting point guard is out right now and the press is going to cause you a little bit of problem when that happens. Wahoo is an awfully good veteran team with a lot of strength. We hope to close that gap with practice and continue to get better.”
The toughest quarter for A-G was the first against Wahoo. The Warriors were able to hold them to a single point, and as a result, the Bluejays trailed 13-1.
In the second, Alivia Pike earned a layup underneath, cutting the deficit to 10 points. Lauren Gerdes made two free throws which got A-G to double digits and brought the score to 24-10 at halftime.
Midway through the third Presley Harms made a layup which brought the Bluejays’ deficit back down below 20 points. A three by Pike made the score 41-19 heading to the fourth.
In the last period A-G got back-to-back buckets. The second one was by Bree Schefdore.
Leading the Bluejays with seven points in the loss was senior Danielle Tonjes. Both Pike and Harms had six points, while Emma Keith had three and Gerdes and Schefdore scored two apiece.
A-G got back in the win column later on in the week, when they disposed of a veteran Louisville group on Dec. 11. They were able to defeat the Lions 46-33.
Hannah Keith helped the Bluejays get off to a great start with a three that put A-G up 5-0 in the first. After that play, the Bluejays only scored four points whereas Louisville had 12 as the Lions took a three-point lead at the end of one.
Things completely changed in the second, where A-G outscored Louisville 16-4. Crucial plays in that quarter were a three by Tonjes and a fast break layup by Gerdes.
Heading into intermission, the Bluejays had a comfortable advantage, up by nine at 25-16.
The threes kept falling for Tonjes in the third, as she knocked down another one to put A-G up by 10 points. After that, the Bluejays only scored six points the rest of the quarter.
With a six-point lead at 34-28 heading to the fourth, A-G ramped up the defensive intensity and only gave up five points. On the offensive side of things, the Bluejays scored 12 points which helped them get their lead out to double digits.
Coming through with 14 points to lead the Bluejays was Tonjes. Pike had a good game as well with nine points, while Presley Harms had eight, Gerdes and Paige Comstock scored six and Hannah Keith had three.