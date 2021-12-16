Bluejays have learning experience against good Wahoo squad

A-G got back in the win column later on in the week, when they disposed of a veteran Louisville group on Dec. 11. They were able to defeat the Lions 46-33.

Hannah Keith helped the Bluejays get off to a great start with a three that put A-G up 5-0 in the first. After that play, the Bluejays only scored four points whereas Louisville had 12 as the Lions took a three-point lead at the end of one.

Things completely changed in the second, where A-G outscored Louisville 16-4. Crucial plays in that quarter were a three by Tonjes and a fast break layup by Gerdes.

Heading into intermission, the Bluejays had a comfortable advantage, up by nine at 25-16.

The threes kept falling for Tonjes in the third, as she knocked down another one to put A-G up by 10 points. After that, the Bluejays only scored six points the rest of the quarter.

With a six-point lead at 34-28 heading to the fourth, A-G ramped up the defensive intensity and only gave up five points. On the offensive side of things, the Bluejays scored 12 points which helped them get their lead out to double digits.