Bluejays have impressive start against Arlington

ARLINGTON – It didn’t take long for the Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team to reward their new coach Dave Hubert with his first win. The Bluejays looked unstoppable in their season opener as they flew by Arlington 54-36 on Dec. 4 on the road.
Alivia Pike helped get the scoring started for A-G in the first with a three that put them ahead 6-3.
The Bluejays continued to play stingy defense, only giving up five more points in the first. On top of the good defense, they scored 14 more points and were up 20-8 after the first.
Coming up with clutch threes continued to be the recipe for success for A-G in the second.
Emma Keith made the first one for the Bluejays which put A-G up 27-14 and then a few possessions later Danielle Tonjes made a three, increasing the lead to 15 points at 32-17.
Heading into halftime the Bluejays had to feel good about where they stood, as they sported a 16 point lead, up 34-18.
Despite having a comfortable advantage, A-G didn’t slow down in the second half.
Tonjes made a three increasing the lead to 19 points to start the third. That was followed up by a fast break layup that pushed the Bluejays edge out to 41-20.
Heading to the fourth quarter A-G was up 47-22.
With the game in hand, the Bluejays were outscored 14-7 in the final frame by the Eagles. It didn’t make a difference on the scoreboard as they still won by 18 points.
With all her threes on the night, Tonjes was the leading scorer for A-G with 13 points. Pike finished two points behind her with 11 points.
Adding eight points to the box score was Lauren Gerdes, Emma Keith had six, Presley Harms scored four and Bree Schefdore, Mira Comstock, Hannah Keith, Jenna Grell and Miya Carson all had two.
In the victory, A-G shot an impressive 44% from the field and 38% from three-point range. They also had 12 assists compared to two for Arlington.
The Bluejays needed this type of performance with tough games this week. They took on Class C-1 No. 9 Wahoo on the road Dec. 7 and then play at Louisville who is 1-1 on Dec. 11.