Bluejays have impressive start against Arlington

ARLINGTON – It didn’t take long for the Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team to reward their new coach Dave Hubert with his first win. The Bluejays looked unstoppable in their season opener as they flew by Arlington 54-36 on Dec. 4 on the road.

Alivia Pike helped get the scoring started for A-G in the first with a three that put them ahead 6-3.

The Bluejays continued to play stingy defense, only giving up five more points in the first. On top of the good defense, they scored 14 more points and were up 20-8 after the first.

Coming up with clutch threes continued to be the recipe for success for A-G in the second.

Emma Keith made the first one for the Bluejays which put A-G up 27-14 and then a few possessions later Danielle Tonjes made a three, increasing the lead to 15 points at 32-17.

Heading into halftime the Bluejays had to feel good about where they stood, as they sported a 16 point lead, up 34-18.

Despite having a comfortable advantage, A-G didn’t slow down in the second half.