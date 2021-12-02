Bluejays grapplers look to take next step this season

Ashland- The Ashland-Greenwood Wrestling Team is looking to continue to build experience inside their program during the 2021-2022 campaign. They have the opportunity to return every wrestler from last season from a group of seven who wrestled at districts in 2021, which will be a huge positive.

“Honestly, this group has break-out performances waiting to happen up and down the lineup,” A-G Coach Jake Nichelson said. “It's only a matter of time before they put the pieces together and everything clicks. Come January I think we will have a pretty good idea who was able to make that happen.”

Two big pieces returning from last year are the Bluejays two state qualifiers Luke Lambert and Blaine Christo. Christo finished third at 113 and was a point away from the finals and Lambert ended up going 2-2 and didn’t place at 195.

Being juniors this year, they will be looked up to as leaders on this year’s squad with their previous state experience.

“Getting to have Blaine and Luke back for the next two years is huge in terms of leadership and expectations,” Nichelson said. “These two guys love the sport of wrestling and lead by example. There's nothing better for our younger guys than to see the correlation in two of our hardest workers finding the most success.”