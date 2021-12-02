Bluejays grapplers look to take next step this season

Ashland- The Ashland-Greenwood Wrestling Team is looking to continue to build experience inside their program during the 2021-2022 campaign. They have the opportunity to return every wrestler from last season from a group of seven who wrestled at districts in 2021, which will be a huge positive.
“Honestly, this group has break-out performances waiting to happen up and down the lineup,” A-G Coach Jake Nichelson said. “It's only a matter of time before they put the pieces together and everything clicks. Come January I think we will have a pretty good idea who was able to make that happen.”
Two big pieces returning from last year are the Bluejays two state qualifiers Luke Lambert and Blaine Christo. Christo finished third at 113 and was a point away from the finals and Lambert ended up going 2-2 and didn’t place at 195.
Being juniors this year, they will be looked up to as leaders on this year’s squad with their previous state experience.
“Getting to have Blaine and Luke back for the next two years is huge in terms of leadership and expectations,” Nichelson said. “These two guys love the sport of wrestling and lead by example. There's nothing better for our younger guys than to see the correlation in two of our hardest workers finding the most success.”
Currently, A-G has been preparing for the upcoming season for around the last two weeks. According to Nichelson all the kids have been working hard and continue to keep improving.
“Right now I'm just excited to be in the room and watch these guys go to work,” Nichelson said. “This group shows a work ethic that if aimed in the right direction will lead to huge improvements from last season. The rest will take care of itself.”
This year’s team will jump into tough competition right away, which should only help them to continue to improve throughout the season. Their first meet was the Waverly Triangular with Class B foes Waverly and Wahoo who both finished inside the top 20 in the Class B team standings at state a season ago.
Other tough competition for the Bluejays includes a dual @ Bennington with a Badger squad who got fifth last year in Class B at state. They will also be taking part in the Wahoo Invite on Dec. 18 that will have a lot of good teams including Aquinas Catholic who was runner-up in Class C a year ago.
“My expectation for this team individually and as a whole is to see progress,” Nichelson said. “From last year to this year and from each competition to the next, I expect these men to consistently push themselves out of their comfort zone to reach that next level.”