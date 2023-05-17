LINCOLN – The Ashland-Greenwood boys golf team wrapped up the regular season at the Dave McEwen Memorial Golf Tournament at the Hidden Valley Golf Course on May 8. They came in eighth place overall with 373 points scored.

Taking 17th place and leading the Bluejays was Isaac Carson who shot an 87. He carded a 45 on the front nine and then shot a 42 on the back nine.

Aidan Beckenhauer was five strokes behind Carson with a 92. To start the tournament, he shot a 47 on the front nine and then finished up with a 45 on the final nine holes of play.

Justin Mills was the third golfer for A-G with a 95. Carding a 99 and closing out the team score for the Bluejays was Joe Greise.

“Hidden Valley is a great way to close out the regular season as it gives us a great chance to take on a tough course,” A-G Head Coach Jordan Wallman said. “Carson was in the hunt with a tie for 15th and losing a scorecard playoff for a medal. He is trending in the right direction as the season closes. Freshman Joe Greise shot well in his first varsity invite breaking 100. The weather was great and the course was in great shape. I thought the boys did awesome.”

Winning the meet was Lincoln Christian with 331 points. Second place was Lincoln Lutheran with a 335 and Yutan was third after carding a 350.

Next up for A-G was the B-3 District meet on May 16 at The Golf Club at Table Creek in Nebraska City. The first three teams and 10 individuals qualified for the Class B State Golf Tournament at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering on May 23 and 24.

Results can be found in next week’s issue of The Ashland Gazette.