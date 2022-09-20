Bluejays go up against the best in the state at the Blair Invite

BLAIR- The Ashland-Greenwood girls golf team found themselves up against some of the best teams and players in the state at the Blair Invite at River Wilds Golf Club on Sept. 12. Coming in 14th place were the Bluejays with a 486, while Bennington won with a 358 and Elkhorn North and Gretna got second shooting a 359.

“The Blair Invite was a really tough meet to compete in,” A-G Head Coach Daniel Vahle said. “It featured the defending state champion in Class B and the Class C runner-up, as well as many other returning state qualifiers. I thought we stayed mentally strong and kept competing all day.”

Finishing with a score under 100 for the first time on the season was Ellie Whitehead. She ended up carding a 96 to get 23rd place.

Taking second place for A-G on the team was Zoey Clausen. Her 18 hole score for the day was 127 which got her 69th place.

Coming in back-to-back in 72nd and 73rd place were Grace Gambaiana and Haley Pfeiffer. Shooting a 131 was Gambaiana and Pfeiffer ended up one stroke back with a 132.

The fifth golfer for the Bluejays was Macey Schram in 77th carding a 138.

A-G didn’t take any time off, returning to the River Wild Golf Course on Sept. 13 for the Bennington Invite. Leading the Bluejays to an 11th place finish shooting a 475 was Whitehead who got 10th place and shot a new school record for 18 holes with a 94.

“Ellie Whitehead led us both days,” Vahle said. “Her game is really starting to come together at the right time. Not only were these the first two times she has broken 100 in competition, but her score of 94 on Tuesday broke the school record of 95 set last year by Annalise Ptacek.”

Next to finish for A-G were Clausen and Gambaiana in 48th place shooting a 124. Schram ended up getting 60th carding a 133 and Malia Howard shot a 138.

Winning their own invite was Bennington with a team score of 360 and Gretna took second with a 381. The top individual performer was Kennedy Anderson of Bennington with an 82 and Paige Gerhard of Concordia was one stroke back with an 83 in second.

This week the Bluejays competed in two meets. They took part in the Nebraska City Invite on Sept. 19 and then competed at the Arlington Invite on Sept. 20.