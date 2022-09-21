Bluejays go quietly offensively in matchup with rated foes

ASHLAND- Three runs are what the Ashland-Greenwood softball team could muster up when they took on Class C No. 8 Malcolm and Class C No. 1 Yutan-Mead on Sept. 12 and Sept. 13. As a result, the Bluejays fell to the Clippers on the road 4-3 and were shutout by the Patriots by a final of 8-0 by the Patriots at home.

In the game against Malcolm on Monday, it was a tough loss for A-G with the Clippers hitting a two run homer in the bottom of the seventh with two outs to win in a walk off.

The scoring for the Bluejays started in the top of the third trailing 2-0. Out of the leadoff position in the inning, Joslyn Sargent came up with a line drive homer to center field to cut Malcolm’s edge down to 2-1.

It was another good at-bat for A-G in the top of the fourth with Keely Geise doubling to left field with no outs. Two batters later she was driven in by Sargent with a single to the shortstop.

With the score tied at 5-5 in the fifth, Reese Fisher singled to left field and Paige Comstock was walked to give the Bluejays two baserunners with no outs. Bree Schefdore would give A-G their first lead with a single to the shortstop that drove in Fisher.

Coming up with two hits and two runs batted in during the loss was Sargent, while Schefdore had two hits and one RBI. Pitching 6.2 innings, giving up three earned runs, and striking out 11 batters was Sofia Dill.

The next day, the Bluejays hosted the top team in Class C and Saunders County rival Yutan-Mead. Shaelynn Campbell was able to deal out another perfect game on the mound as the Patriots went on to win by eight runs in five innings.

Yutan-Mead did their damage in the second, third, and fourth where they scored one run, five runs, and then two runs.

Kealie Riecken started the game and gave up six earned runs and struck out one batter. Fisher pitched three innings in relief and gave up two earned runs and struck out four batters.