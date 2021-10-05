Bluejays go 2-3 in their home tournament

Defensively, Glock had eight digs, Craven had five, Kern finished with four, and Harms had three. Leading A-G with nine assists was Craven.

The loss matched A-G up against Omaha Roncalli Catholic to start off Saturday. It turned out to be an exciting match that went three sets, with the Bluejays prevailing in the end, 22-25, 25-17, and 25-15.

Helping mount the comeback and leading the Bluejays in kills for the third straight match was Glock with ten. Levin, Harms, and Pike all had six kills, and Gerdes recorded four.

At the service line, Keith had five aces, Gerdes had four, and Harms had three. Glock, Pike, and Craven all had one ace serve.

Earning 25 assists and 11 digs in the match was Craven, while Glock had 15 digs.

Another win meant another matchup against a rated team for A-G. This time it was Class C-1 No. 6 Wahoo. Similar to their first match of the season, it was too much Mya Larson who had 11 kills for the Bluejays, who lost 25-12 and 25-17.

Glock did her best to help her team out with eight kills. Coming up with four kills was Harms, Gerdes had two, and Pike had one.

At the net, A-G had six blocks. Pike had two of them, and Levin, Glock, Harms, and Gerdes each had one.