Bluejays go 2-3 in their home tournament

MURDOCK- The Ashland-Greenwood Girls Golf Team competed in the Elmwood-Murdock and Lincoln Christian Invites in preparation for district’s, this past week. On Sept. 27 in Murdock, the Bluejays got fourth in the Knights Invite with 374 points.

Leading A-G in fourth place was Lila Marzouk shooting an 89. Also, inside the top ten, was Ellie Whitehead in ninth place carding a 93.

Picking up 14th and 15th place were Annalise Ptacek and Jessie Lamp. Ptacek took 14th place and shot a 95, while Lamp was 15th with a 97.

The Bluejays final golfer of the invite was Imogen Pellwitz-Aude in 27th. She ended up finishing with a 105 for the day.

Getting first place overall was Rachael Vollin for Lincoln Lutheran shooting a 75. The Warriors were also first in the team standings shooting a 349.

On Sept. 30, A-G did not send a full team to the Ashland-Greenwood Invite due to illness inside the team.

Despite that, the Bluejays still walked away with two girls inside the top ten. They were Annalise Ptacek in sixth shooting a 101 and Ellie Whitehead in tenth carding a 106.