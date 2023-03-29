ASHLAND – It was a good day for the Ashland-Greenwood girls track and field team, which took second place at their home invite with 81 points on March 25. Winning the meet was Elkhorn with 104 points.

“Our girls team competed very well against some tough competition,” A-G Track Coach Andrea King said. “I was incredibly happy to see so many gold medal performances. This was definitely a confidence-building meet. We've been telling our girls throughout the beginning of the season that they will be competitive this year, so it was great for them to see their hard work pay off.”

Leading the way for the Bluejays was Jadah Laughlin with two individual golds in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles. Her time in the 100 hurdles was 16.32 and she posted a blistering 50.18 in the 300s. Also medaling in the 300 hurdles in sixth place was Paxton Beranek, who clocked a 53.75.

“Jadah has worked incredibly hard with her hurdle work and it’s been clear since our first meet of the season that she is going to continue to push herself and improve each week,” King said. “Her races at the home meet were incredible to watch and to see her win gold in both was so exciting. We are definitely eager to see her compete again next week at Norris against some more solid competition.”

In the shot put, Malia Howard dominated with a toss of 36-00 to win gold. Back in third place was Kealie Riecken with a mark of 34-04.24.

Picking up right where she left off a year ago after winning Class B in the high jump was Lauren Gerdes. She tied with Sarah Spahr of Milford at 5-02 but took home first place after fewer misses at previous heights.

The 4x100 meter relay team of Joslyn Sargent, Juliana Larsen, Bree Schefdore and Laughlin raced to a first place finish by edging out Elkhorn with a time of 52.71.

Getting a silver medal in the pole vault competition for A-G was Alivia Pike. The junior tied with Megan Robinson of Wahoo at 8-06 but ended up getting second after three misses at previous heights compared to two for Robinson.

Earning a third place finish in the 4x800 meter relay was the team of Audrey Whitehead, Ava Miller, Mira Comstock and Jaycee Fangmeyer. They used a solid final leg by Fangmeyer to run the race in 11:45.49.

Coming in fourth in the girls long jump was Joslyn Sargent. She edged out Hannah Tagel of Platteview with a jump of 14-05.25.

In one of the most grueling and longest races on the track, Fangmeyer was able to hold on for a fifth place finish in the 3,200 meter run. Her time for the eight-lap race was 14:03.75.

Qualifying for the finals in the 200 meter dash for A-G was Juliana Larsen. Her time of 28.33 was good enough for a fifth place finish.

In the 100 meter dash, Schefdore battled to a sixth place finish with a 13.89. She qualified for the finals with the fifth fastest time in the prelims.

Picking up the Bluejays’ third relay medal was Shelby Lyons, Ellie Milburn, Whitehead and Gerdes in the 4x400 meter relay. They came in sixth place overall by clocking a 4:33.93.

The A-G girls are back in action at the Norris Invite at 10 a.m. on March 30.