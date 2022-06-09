Bluejays get to .500 on the season with wins over Fort Calhoun

FORT CALHOUN- After starting the season off with a 1-2 mark, the Ashland seniors were able to get back to .500 on the year with a 10-6 victory over Fort Calhoun on the road on June 1. The prior day on May 31, the Bluejays came up just short of knocking off Hickman in an 8-7 defeat.

Against Fort Calhoun, Ashland started the top of the first by getting Carter Washburn on with a single to left field, and then Maxwell Bendler reached base on an error.

Carter Washburn used his speed to eventually steal home later in the inning and put the Bluejays in front 1-0.

With one out, Emerick Hegwood was able to single to right field in the second. Another two singles from Carter Washburn and Jake Butler scored two runs and made it a 3-0 contest.

In the third inning, Cade Bridges was able to lift a ball to right field for a double. The next batter was Dawson Thies who singled to left driving in the fourth run of the contest.

From there on, the Bluejays continued to hold onto control of the contest with another three runs tacked on in the fourth, two runs scored in the fifth, and then one run in the top of the seventh as they went up by six.

Cody Pluta led the Bluejays with one run scored, two hits, and three RBIs, while Bridges had one hit and two runs batted in. Finishing with one RBI apiece and multiple hits were Carter Washburn, Butler, and Thies.

Both pitching one inning with no earned runs given up and two strikeouts were Thies and Hegwood. In two innings of work Butler gave up two earned runs, while Pluta pitched one inning with three strikeouts, and two earned runs given up and Carter Washburn closed the game out with two innings pitched, one earned run surrendered, and four strikeouts.

Against Hickman, Ashland gave up four runs in the bottom of the seventh as they went on to lose by one run.

The Bluejays had their best inning of the contest in the second when they were able to score five runs. The scoring opportunity started with Hickman walking two batters with one out.

Carson Ballard made the home team pay for doing that, with a double to left field that scored one run. The next batter Carter Washburn followed in his suit with a double to center that increased the lead to 2-0.

A single by Bendler to center field and then a two run home run by Levi Kennedy to right field tacked on two more runs and made it a 5-0 lead for Ashland.

With the talent Hickman has on their roster, they were not just going to lie down and give up that easily. They were able to score two runs in both the third and fourth innings to make it a 5-4 contest.

The Bluejays were able to stretch their lead back out to three runs with one run in both the sixth and the seventh. With the bases loaded Hickman walked in Carter Washburn in the sixth and Bendler doubled to center scoring Aiden Washburn in the seventh.

In the bottom of the seventh Ashland failed to record an out. Four walks and a hit by pitch set up Hickman to win the contest with a walk off single to left field.

Bendler and Kennedy each had at least one hit in the game and had two RBIs. Driving in one run apiece with at least one hit were Ballard, Bridges, and Carter Washburn.

Recording 10 strikeouts and giving up four earned runs was Bridges.