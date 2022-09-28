Bluejays get sweep of Fort Calhoun on the Road

FORT CALHOUN- The Ashland-Greenwood Volleyball Team was able to notch another conference win when they took down Fort Calhoun on the road in straight sets 25-12, 25-22, and 25-17 on Sept. 22. In the Bluejays other two matches on the week, they were swept by Wahoo on the road on Sept. 20 and then lost a five set heart breaker to Raymond Central at home on Sept. 24.

In the match against the Pioneers on Thursday, A-G was able to set the tone for the match with a dominant 13 point first set win. They followed that up by knocking off Fort Calhoun by three in the second and then eight in the third set.

Senior Presley Harms led the team with seven kills and two blocks and Lauren Gerdes had six kills, three aces, one block and one dig. Getting four kills, two aces, seven digs and one assist was Emma Keith and Marley Glock picked up four kills, nine digs, one ace, one block and one assist.

Having a great game at the service line was Jenna Grell with four aces and then eight digs. Picking up 17 assists, nine digs, one ace and one kill was Raeghan Craven.

To start the week, the Bluejays traveled to Wahoo to take on the Warriors. Too many errors by A-G put them in big holes in each set and as a result they lost 25-19, 25-20 and 25-11.

The Bluejays couldn’t get it done at the net with 19 errors and a .030 hitting percentage. This was compared to a .227 hitting percentage for Wahoo with eight ace serves.

Earning seven kills and five digs in the match was Gerdes and Harms ended up with seven kills and one block. Craven finished with 17 assists, 10 digs, two kills and one ace and Keith had five kills, two aces, 12 digs and one assist.

On Saturday, A-G had an early matchup with Raymond Central. The Bluejays started off hot out of the gate and won the first two sets 25-14 and then 25-16.

Down 2-0, the Mustangs were able to respond and picked up a close 25-22 win in set three and then dominated the fourth set on their way to winning 25-15.

In the decisive fifth set, Raymond Central was able to take a late lead and as a result picked up a 15-11 victory to win the match.

This week the Bluejays played Conestoga at home on Sept. 27. They will also be taking part in their home tournament from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. The tournament starts at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. on Saturday.