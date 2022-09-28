Bluejays get second place in Capitol Conference

SCRIBNER- A year after winning the Capitol Conference, the Ashland-Greenwood Softball team settled for second on Oct. 24. The Bluejays lost to Class C No. 1 Yutan-Mead 3-2 in the title game and knocked off Cass 5-2 and Arlington 9-4.

In the opening round of the tournament, second seeded A-G was able to win by three runs against Cass. Powering the Bluejays to the win was the bottom of the third where they put up four runs.

Multiple players stepped up at the plate to help A-G get the victory. They were Bree Schefdore, Paige Comstock, Sofia Dill, Ellie Milburn and Reese Fisher who all had one hit and one run batted in.

Pitching two innings, striking out two batters, and giving up no earned runs was Kealie Riecken. Fisher came on four innings in relief and gave up one earned run and had eight strikeouts.

In a matchup with Arlington in the semifinals, the Bluejays had an amazing start with two runs scored in the first. Another seven runs tacked on in the second put the Eagles in a hole they couldn’t climb out of.

Ava Miller, Milburn, and Comstock all had two hits and two runs batted in. Coming up with one hit and one RBI were Joslyn Sargent, Keely Geise and Fisher.

Going all five innings on the mound with two earned runs given up and 11 strikeouts was Fisher.

For the second time on the season, A-G met up with Yutan-Mead for the Conference Championship. The Bluejays played much better against the Patriots this time around and only lost by one.

It was a 1-0 lead for Yutan-Mead up until the top of the fifth. After Dill doubled to center to start the inning, Fisher hit a home run to center to give A-G a 2-1 edge.

The Patriots fought back from the deficit platting the tying run in the fifth. A single by freshmen Jordyn Campbell with two out in the sixth drove in Alexis Polak on third and sent the Patriots out with a walk off win.

Powering the Bluejays in the loss were the freshmen Fisher and Dill. Getting one hit and two RBIs was Fisher and Dill pitched 5.2 innings, gave up one earned run and had 10 strikeouts.

A consistent hitting performance put out by A-G, led to a 12-1 win on the diamond against Raymond Central on the road on Sept. 20. In total, the Bluejays had 11 hits and were able to run rule the Mustangs in four innings.

The first run for A-G was put across in the top of the first. With one out, Milburn was walked. She stole second and then got home on a groundout by Comstock to the shortstop.

With the score tied at one in the top of the second, Fisher doubled to center field. A single by Ava Miller to center drove her in and put the Bluejays up 2-1.

Four more runs came across in the inning on a single by Sargent to right field, a hit by a pitch and then Milburn stole home on a wild pitch.

To start the third inning Miller was walked to give A-G a baserunner. The next batter Kaitlin Pfeiffer homered on a line drive to center and extended the Bluejays edge out to 7-1.

With two outs, Comstock doubled to center scoring Sargent and putting A-G up by seven runs.

Coming up with her second hit of the game was Fisher to lead off the top of the fourth. Courtesy runner Audrey Whitehead stole home on a wild pitch.

Both Gabby McAdams and Stein were knocked in later in the inning with a single by Pfeiffer to left field which extended the Bluejays advantage out to 11 runs.

Getting two hits and three RBIs in the win was Pfeiffer, while Comstock and Sargent had two hits and two runs batted in. Both getting one RBI were Stein and Miller.

On the mound, Riecken pitched four innings, gave up no earned runs and had six strikeouts.

The prior day, the Bluejays were on the road at Class B No. 6 Elkhorn. On five hits, A-G failed to score a run and ended up losing to the Antlers 4-0.

Elkhorn’s runs came in the second inning where they put up two and then they had one run in both the fifth and sixth inning.

Comstock had two hits in the loss and Geise, Fisher and Sargent all had one hit. Pitching six innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out six batters was Dill.

This week the Bluejays were at home against Cass on Sept. 27. They will also be at home for the regular season finale against Fort Calhoun at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.