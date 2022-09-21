Bluejays get record back to .500 with pair of conference wins

ARLINGTON- The Ashland-Greenwood volleyball team was able to push their current win streak up to four games and get to 7-7 on the year by picking up straight victories over Arlington and Louisville on Sept. 13 and Sept. 15.

“We did a lot of great things in both matches,” A-G Head Coach Megan Rossell said. “We knew that we had to control the pace of the game quicker when the ball was on our side. We had better improvement with that in the win against Louisville. I was very proud of the way they played this week. We are going to continue to grow and work hard.”

In the match against Arlington on Tuesday, the Bluejays jumped out to a 5-3 lead after a kill from Marley Glock. A few plays later, Jadah Laughlin also picked up a kill keeping the advantage for A-G at two points.

Towards the end of the set, Jaycee Fangmeyer got an ace and Presley Harms earned a kill getting the Bluejays to set point at 24-12. The Eagles hit the ball in the net on the next play securing the win for A-G.

The Bluejays fed off the momentum they gained in the first and jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the second on a pair of kills from Lauren Gerdes and Glock. Midway through the second Gerdes got a block and Emma Keith had an ace serve that extended A-G advantage to 13-4.

McKenzie Bottorff finished off the second with a kill on the right side that gave the Bluejays a 17 point win and a 2-0 lead in the match.

A-G stayed consistent with their game plan from the first two sets as they gained an early lead in the third at 6-2 with a kill from Glock and a block by Harms. It was extended to 21-8 with a kill from Harms and an ace by Craven.

The match winning point for the Bluejays, look to be a broken play when Craven saved a bad return and helped it land on Arlington’s side for a point.

Harms paced the team with nine kills and two blocks from the middle hitter position. The freshmen Glock had seven kills, four aces, and five digs, while Gerdes had six kills, two aces, and four digs.

Doing a little bit of everything was Craven with four kills, one ace, eight digs, and 23 assists. Laughlin ended up with three kills, one block, and three digs and Keith had two kills, two aces, one block, and 12 digs.

Next up was a home matchup with another Capitol Conference foe in Louisville. A-G had no issue taking care of the Lions as they went on to win 25-11, 25-12, and 25-9.

Getting eight kills and one block was Harms, Keith picked up seven kills, one ace, and seven digs, and Glock earned seven kills, six digs, and two assists.

Registering four kills, two aces, two blocks, and two digs was Gerdes, Laughlin came up with three kills and three digs, Craven ended up with two kills, two aces, one block, 15 digs, and 24 assists, and Fangmeyer had one kill and six digs.

This week the Bluejays played at Wahoo on Sept. 20. They have a match at Fort Calhoun at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22 and then take on Raymond Central at 11 a.m. at home on Sept. 24.