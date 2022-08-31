Bluejays get quality win over rated Freeman squad

ASHLAND- Early in the year, the Ashland-Greenwood softball team was able to pick up a big 8-5 victory over Class C No. 7 Freeman on the road on August 25. The Bluejays used a six run sixth to pull off the come from behind win.

In the first inning, it was the Bluejays who snuck out to a 2-0 advantage.

Reese Fisher drove in Ellie Milburn with a hit to third that the Falcons made an error on. A sacrifice fly from Paige Comstock to center knocked in Joslyn Sargent for the Bluejays second run of the inning.

After being held scoreless in the first and the second, Freeman answered back with a five spot in the third to go up by three.

Since scoring two in the first, A-G’s bats had been kept quiet by the Falcons pitching. That was up until the sixth when the offense reemerged.

Starting the inning off with back-to-back singles were Joslyn Sargent and Fisher. Sargent was able to reach home on a single from Paige Comstock to make it a 5-3 game in favor of Freeman.

Two batters later, Bree Schefdore tripled to center tying the game up. A pair of singles from Keely Geise and Ava Miller and then a double by Ellie Milburn put the Bluejays ahead by three.

Leading A-G with at least one hit and two RBIs were Comstock and Schefdore. Geise, Miller, and Milburn all had at least one hit and drove in one run.

Starting the game on the mound was Kealie Riecken who pitched 2.1 innings, gave up four earned runs, and had one strikeout. In relief, Sofia Dill went 4.2 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had nine strikeouts.

On Tuesday, the Bluejays picked up their second win of the week when they played Platteview in Springfield. A-G drove in 15 runs on 15 hits in a shutout performance.

Out of the gate, the Bluejays wasted no time putting up three runs in the top of the first. One run was scored when Fisher grounded out to the pitcher knocking in Milburn and Comstock singled to center scoring Miller and Sargent.

Things continued to click for A-G in the second where they put up six runs.

After reaching on an error Geise stole around to third and got home on a ball that got by the catcher. A single from Fisher to right field drove in two and increased the Bluejays lead to 6-0.

Two batters later, Dill knocked in two runs with a double on a line to left field, and then Geise doubled to center making it a 9-0 edge for A-G.

The Bluejays offense was kept in check by the Trojans in the third, but they came back with vengeance in the fourth with another six runs tacked on to their lead.

A single by Comstock in the infield scored Audrey Whitehead for the first run of the inning and then Dill hit a two run homer to center. Back-to-back doubles from Stein and Sargent to center got A-G to the 15 run mark.

Driving in four runs on two hits was Dill, while Comstock and Fisher both had two hits and three RBIs. Stein had one hit and two runs batted in and Sargent and Geise both had at least one hit and one RBI.

Riecken pitched all four innings in the win and gave up one hit with five strikeouts.

The Bluejays started the week off with a matchup with Class C No. 2 Bishop Neumann in Wahoo on August 22. Despite a good start, the Bluejays fell to the Cavaliers 9-3.

The star of the game for A-G was the freshman Fisher who had four hits and three RBIs. In the first Fisher drove in Sargent and Milburn with a single in the infield and then she hit a solo home run to center in the third.

The game remained close up until the bottom of the fifth inning when with a 4-3 edge the Cavaliers pounced for five runs.

As the starter, Dill gave up seven earned runs and struck out two batters. Riecken pitched 1.2 innings in relief and gave up two earned runs.