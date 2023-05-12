HOOPER – The Ashland-Greenwood golf team was back on the links with some much needed good weather at the Capitol Conference Meet at the Elkhorn Valley Golf Course on May 4. Behind three personal best scores, the Bluejays earned fourth place with a team score of 350.

Coming through with the first person best for A-G was Justin Mills in fourth place with a score of 83. He shot a 44 on the front nine and then dipped under 40 on the back nine by carding a 39.

Aidan Beckenhauer was four strokes in back of Mills with a new PB of 87. Like Mills, Beckenhauer started on the front nine with a higher score at 45. Despite this, he finished strong by shooting a 42 on the back nine.

Consistency from Shawn Carey helped him set a new PB with an 88. He carded a 44 on both the front and back nine for the Bluejays.

Fourth to finish for A-G was Isaac Carson with a score of 92. The junior shot a 46 on both the front and the back nine of the course.

Michael Pinkman rounded out the team score by carding a 110. He ended up with a 56 through his first nine holes of play and then shot a 54 on the last nine.

Winning the conference for the third straight year was Yutan with a team score of 327. They also had the individual champ in Jude Elgert who carded a 77.

The Bluejays competed in their final regular season meet before districts at the Lincoln Christian Invite at Hidden Valley Golf Course on May 11. Results will be in next week’s Gazette.