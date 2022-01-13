Bluejays get back on track with victory over Pioneers

Elkhorn North was able to do what they have done to most of their opponents throughout the season and that was jump out to a huge early advantage. After one-quarter of play, the Wolves were up on the Bluejays 29-8.

The defensive intensity Elkhorn North played with carried over to the second quarter. They held A-G to four points and dropped in 17 of their own to go up 46-12 into the break.

Tonjes was able to hit a three that made it 55-18 in favor of the Wolves. Heading to the fourth, the Bluejays were trailing 60-20.

The final frame ended up being the most evenly played quarter of the contest. Elkhorn North only outscored A-G 9-7.

Finishing as the only Bluejay in double figures was Tonjes with ten points. Pike ended up scoring seven points, while Comstock had four, and Lauren Gerdes and Emma and Hannah Keith each finished with two points.

The game A-G played in the Southeast Nebraska Shoot-Out was much closer against Falls City. For the second game in a row, the Bluejays fell in overtime.

Early on, Tonjes made a three that put A-G up 10-2. The Tigers were able to get on a scoring run to end the quarter, but they still trailed to the Bluejays 12-9.