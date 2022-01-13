Bluejays get back on track with victory over Pioneers

ASHLAND- The Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team finished off a week in which they played three games with a victory. They defeated Fort Calhoun on the road 47-32 on Jan.8, lost to Class B No. 1 Elkhorn North 69-27 on Jan. 4, and fell to Falls City 49-46 in overtime on Jan. 3.
In the Bluejays lone victory of the week, they knocked off the Pioneers by getting off to a fast start. They led 9-4 after one quarter and 26-11 at halftime.
Plays that helped build the 15 point lead were a three-pointer from Danielle Tonjes in the first quarter and three’s from Alivia Pike and Paige Comstock in the second.
The three balls continued to play a big dividend in the third with made shots from Tonjes and Pike. It helped A-G build their advantage up to 42-22.
That lead the Bluejays built in the third helped carry them to the win after only scoring five points in the final frame.
Pike paced A-G with 19 points in the contest and Tonjes scored 12 points. Gerdes was third on the team in terms of scoring with four points, Presley Harms and Comstock had three, and ending up with two points were Jadah Laughlin, Emma Keith, and Grell.
The Bluejays had a tough task in front of them going on the road and taking on an undefeated Elkhorn North squad earlier in the week. The Wolves were able to record 16 steals on A-G and shot 58% from the field and 46% from three in the victory.
Elkhorn North was able to do what they have done to most of their opponents throughout the season and that was jump out to a huge early advantage. After one-quarter of play, the Wolves were up on the Bluejays 29-8.
The defensive intensity Elkhorn North played with carried over to the second quarter. They held A-G to four points and dropped in 17 of their own to go up 46-12 into the break.
Tonjes was able to hit a three that made it 55-18 in favor of the Wolves. Heading to the fourth, the Bluejays were trailing 60-20.
The final frame ended up being the most evenly played quarter of the contest. Elkhorn North only outscored A-G 9-7.
Finishing as the only Bluejay in double figures was Tonjes with ten points. Pike ended up scoring seven points, while Comstock had four, and Lauren Gerdes and Emma and Hannah Keith each finished with two points.
The game A-G played in the Southeast Nebraska Shoot-Out was much closer against Falls City. For the second game in a row, the Bluejays fell in overtime.
Early on, Tonjes made a three that put A-G up 10-2. The Tigers were able to get on a scoring run to end the quarter, but they still trailed to the Bluejays 12-9.
Filling up the stat sheet with threes in the second was A-G. Hannah Keith made one three and Tonjes had two threes as the Bluejays built a 25-17 halftime edge.
Out of the break, Falls City was able to rebound and outscore A-G 15-8. Despite this, the Bluejays still clung to a 33-32 lead.
During the last quarter, Tonjes did everything she could to preserve A-G’s lead with a three that put them up 38-34. It wasn’t enough to stop the Tigers from coming back and tying the game at 43 at the end of regulation.
In the overtime, Falls City fell back on their defense. They only allowed the Bluejays to score three points which helped them win.
Tonjes was the leading scorer for A-G with 14 points and Pike was also in double figures with 12. Coming up with seven points was Hannah Keith, Emma Keith scored six, Gerdes had five, and Grell scored two points.
The Bluejays had a home game against Platteview on Jan. 11. They take on conference foe Raymond Central at 6:00 p.m. on Jan. 14 on the road.