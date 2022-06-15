Bluejays get back in win column with pair of victories

ASHLAND – The Ashland Junior Legion team pushed their record to 5-6 on the year with key victories last week. They were able to knock off Crete 7-2 at home on June 7 and then earned a 10-2 win against Mount Michael Benedictine on June 8.

Against the Cardinals, it was Ashland who found themselves in a 1-0 hole after two and a half innings of play. The Bluejays were finally able to get on the board in the bottom of the third with three runs scored.

Earning a single with one out for Ashland was Cordell Kelly. Doubling to center field and tying the game up was Gabe Mayer.

The next batter for the Bluejays was Elliott Gossin, who was walked to put two runners on. Statton Corey drove them both in on a double to center giving Ashland a 3-1 edge.

It remained a two-run contest until the bottom of the fifth when the Bluejays struck for three more runs. A single from Derek Tonjes and a groundout by Bowen Vogt to first scored the first two runs.

Later in the inning, Tonjes was on third base when a wild pitch allowed him to advance home and increase Ashland’s lead to 6-1.

The final run for the Bluejays came in the bottom of the sixth. With two runners on, Cody Pluta hit a sac fly to center scoring Gabe Mayer and making it 7-1 Ashland.

In Crete’s final at-bat they were able to plate one run, but five runs are as close as the Cardinals would get.

Coming up with two hits and two RBI in the victory was Corey. Vogt, Tonjes, Pluta and Mayer all drove in one run.

Throwing a complete game three hitter with one earned run given up and three strikeouts was Vogt.

The solid performance against Crete was followed up with another dominant outing against Mount Michael for the Bluejays. Ashland drove in all 10 runs in the game on nine hits.

It didn’t take long for the Bluejays to get on the scoreboard with a single from Gossin driving in Aidan Washburn three batters into the half inning. Two batters later, Pluta hit a ball to the shortstop where an error was made scoring Gossin and putting Ashland up 2-0.

Over their next two at-bats, Mount Michael tied the game at two apiece.

With two runners in scoring position and two out in the bottom of the third, Jacob Juedes was due up for the Bluejays. He hit the ball to the shortstop where another error was made scoring two runs and giving Ashland a two-run edge.

After regaining the lead the inning prior, the Bluejays got their first three batters of the fourth on to load the bases. Ashland took advantage of this with three straight singles from Corey, Pluta and Tonjes that made it 8-2.

The final two runs of the contest would come on another error on a hit from Kelly to first base.

Coming up with at least one hit and two RBI were Pluta and Tonjes. Corey had two hits and one run batted in and Gossin registered one hit and one RBI.

Juedes was the starter and went three innings with one earned run given up and two strikeouts. In relief, Corey pitched two innings with no earned runs given up.

Later in the week, Ashland didn’t fare as well with a 0-2 record in their home tournament. They were knocked off by Platteview 11-2 on June 10 and defeated by the Wahoo Medicine Man Blues 13-0.

Against the Trojans on Friday, the Bluejays fell behind 6-0 after the top of the third. In the bottom half of the inning, they got on the board with two runs.

After an error and a hit batsman, Ashland had two runners on with two outs. Vogt scored on a passed ball and then Gossin drove in Cooper Westerhold by beating out a throw to first base from the shortstop.

The Bluejays had three total hits in the nine run loss to Platteview. Gossin had one hit and one RBI and Gabe Mayer and Corey picked up the other two.

Pitching 4.1 innings with seven earned runs given up and five strikeouts was Tonjes. Andrew Milburn came on in relief for 0.2 innings and gave up no runs.

The offensive woes carried over for Ashland into their loss to Wahoo where they only had two hits. It was a 2-0 contest up until the top of the third when the Blues batted around the lineup and scored 11 runs.

Juedes and Xavier Mayer had the two hits for the Bluejays in the loss. Landon Novotny started the game and pitched three innings with 13 earned runs given up and two strikeouts, while Gossin pitched two innings and recorded two strikeouts.

Ashland played Waverly at home on June 14 and at Waterloo-Valley on June 15. The Bluejays are playing in the Wahoo Juniors tournament June 17 to 19.