Bluejays fly high over Cavaliers

WAHOO- The Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team set more records on the season by breaking the school’s wins in a season mark with a 77-32 victory at Bishop Neumann on Feb. 15. They shot 57% from the field in the contest, 50% from three, and 72% at the free throw line.

“For the second straight game, we played really well for four quarters,” A-G Head Coach Jacob Mohs said. “The defense and energy from our guys has been outstanding. They continue to be unselfish and that led to five players scoring in double figures with none above 13 points as well as all 11 of our guys scoring in the game. With the win, we set the school record for wins in a season with 20, which is a direct reflection of the work the kids have put in over the years.”

Towards the end of the first quarter, A-G was able to stretch their lead out to nine points when Cade Bridges knocked down a three-pointer. By the end of the quarter, the Bluejays had already built a double-digit edge up 21-9.

In the second, the Bluejays exploded for 26 points. Brooks Kissinger was able to get out on a fast break and make a layup and Bridges made a three to expand the A-G lead up to 34-13.

A layup by Evan Shepard off a turnover put the Bluejays in front 47-17 at halftime.

There was no quit showed by A-G in the third quarter, as they came out firing and outscored Neumann 16-6. Three-pointers from Shepard and Max Parker increased the Bluejays lead to 63-23 with one quarter remaining.

Turner Ahrens got the Cavaliers started off on the right foot in the fourth with a made three. A three from Cougar Konzem put A-G up 66-26.

In the end, the Bluejays would go on to increase that margin of victory by five more points while outscoring Neumann 14-9 in the final frame.

Cade Bridges paced A-G with 13 points in the victory. Both Cale Jacobsen and Kissinger had 11 points, Parker and Shepard scored10, Konzem dropped in seven, Luke Clark and Dane Jacobsen scored four, Darren Hill had three, and Drake Zimmerman and Walker Grell finished with two points.

For the final regular season contest, the Bluejays traveled to take on a solid Malcolm squad on the road on Feb. 18. The Clippers were no match for A-G high flying offense and as a result, were nearly doubled up on the scoreboard at 82-44.

“The energy we played with defensively again set the tone for the game,” Mohs said. “Our defensive pressure bothered them for the entire game and did not allow them to get in an offensive rhythm. We had great balance on offense as five Bluejays scored in double figures. The coaches are very proud of this team in how they closed out the regular season playing really good basketball.”

During the first quarter, Parker hit a three early to put the Bluejays up 3-2. Another three, this time from Brooks Kissinger, put A-G in front at 16-7 and eventually 19-7 by the end of the quarter.

The offense kept rolling for the Bluejays in the second with a three from Shepard that put A-G ahead 38-20. Kissinger closed the half out with a fast break layup that pushed the Bluejays advantage to 41-20 at the half.

Cale Jacobsen got in on the scoring action in the third with a layup in transition that pushed the Bluejays lead up to 44-20. Another three-pointer from Shepard extended the A-G advantage out to 69-30 after three.

The icing on the cake for the game was a dunk put down by Shepard to start the fourth. It helped the Bluejays close out the contest with 14 points in the fourth.

Scoring 17 points with five rebounds was Shepard. Right behind him was Parker with 15 points, three rebounds, and three assists, Cale Jacobsen had 14 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, Kissinger scored 12 points with four rebounds, Konzem dropped in 11 points and pulled down three rebounds, both Dane Jacobsen and Bridges scored four points, Hill had three points and Zimmerman finished with two points.

This week A-G hosts the C1-2 Subdistrict. They played the winner of Louisville and Conestoga at 6 p.m. on February 22. With a win, they would move on to the Subdistrict final against the winner of Lincoln Christian and Lincoln Lutheran on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.