ASHLAND – A strong defensive performance helped the Class C-1 No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team take care of business against Bishop Neumann 51-31 on Feb. 14 at home. The Bluejays held the Cavaliers to 35% from the field while knocking down 46% of their own shots.

“This was a great way to end our regular season,” A-G Head Coach Jacob Mohs said. “We played great defense and rebounded well against a physical team. Our offense moved the ball extremely well as we continued to play unselfish basketball. This group had a remarkable regular season. They finished with the most regular season wins in school history with 22.”

Kicking the scoring in the contest off with a three was Henry Stuhr for Neumann. That was followed up by nine straight points from A-G. The last three points of that run for the Bluejays came on a triple in the corner by Cade Bridges.

Four more points were put up by A-G before the end of the first as they took a 13-5 lead to the second quarter.

Three-pointers continued to be a key to the Bluejays’ offense as Drake Zimmerman knocked down a triple. A fast break layup off a steal by Brooks Kissinger gave A-G a comfortable 26-11 advantage at the break.

Kissinger picked up where he left off in the first half with another layup off a turnover to start the third. A few possessions later, Luke Clark hit a three to increase the Bluejays’ edge to 37-18.

To close out the third, Kissinger added a trey that put A-G in front 40-22 heading to the final frame.

In the fourth quarter, Bridges for the Bluejays and Aaron Spicka for the Cavaliers traded a pair of three-pointers. In the end, A-G outscored Neumann 11-9 in the quarter and pulled out a 20-point victory.

On the glass, the Cavaliers were outrebounded by the Bluejays 24 to 16. A-G also had an edge in the steals category at 9-3 and assist at 12-7.

Kissinger for the Bluejays led all scorers in the contest with 19 points and Zimmerman had 10. Finishing with six points was Bridges, Luke Clark had five, Dane Jacobsen and Dawson Theis each scored four, Cougar Konzem put up two and Derek Tonjes had one.

Kanon Cada was the only Cavalier in double figures with 12 points and Spicka scored six. Ending up with five was Henry Stuhr, Andrew Vech had four and both Carson Sabatka and Andrew Meduna finished with two.

Both teams will be taking part in the C1-4 Subdistrict at Wahoo this week. Neumann is the fourth seed and took on Arlington on Feb. 20 and A-G is the second seed and played Douglas County West on Feb. 21. Results will be published in the March 3 issue of The Ashland Gazette.