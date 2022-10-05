Bluejays finish with winning record at home tournament

ASHLAND- The Ashland-Greenwood Volleyball Team hosted their annual tournament on Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. In five matches played, the Bluejays finished with a winning record defeating Ralston, Plattsmouth and Omaha Roncalli Catholic. The only losses for the Bluejays came to Class C-2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran and Wahoo who both made the tournament title match.

The first match of the tournament for A-G was against Ralston. Against the Rams, the Bluejays took advantage of six ace serves to pull out a 25-16 and 25-19 straight set victory.

Another big help was the fact Ralston had 17 errors at the net and A-G was able to rack up 22 total kills in the two sets.

Having a great match with three kills, five aces and 17 digs was Emma Keith and Marley Glock finished with six kills and 13 digs. Ending up with four kills, two blocks, two digs and one ace was Lauren Gerdes and Raeghan Craven got three kills, seven digs and 16 assists.

Also getting three kills, two digs, one block and one assist was Jadah Laughlin.

The second win of the tournament for A-G was against another Trailblazer Conference squad in Plattsmouth. In a 25-19 and 25-11 win the Bluejays were able to compile a solid hitting percentage of .206 and also had three blocks.

At the net, Presley Harms led her squad with seven kills and three blocks. Getting seven digs, six kills and one block was Glock and Craven earned 17 assists, four kills and three digs.

Defensively, Keith had eight digs and two kills and Jenna Grell picked up seven digs and one assist.

In their final match of the invite, A-G took on Roncalli Catholic. The Bluejays cruised to an easy 25-12 victory in the first set and kept that momentum going into the second where they earned a 25-19 win.

For the match, A-G had a .229 hitting percentage to go along with six aces and four blocks.

Filling up the stat sheet with 17 assists, six digs, two kills and two aces was Craven and Harms earned 10 kills and three blocks. Getting six kills, seven digs, one block and one assist was Glock, Gerdes earned three kills, six digs and two aces and Keith had 10 digs, one kill and one assist.

The only loss for Bluejays on the opening day of the tournament came against the top team in Class C-2 Lincoln Lutheran. It was a dominant performance from start to finish by the Warriors as they went on to win by a final of 25-13 in both sets.

A-G did get four blocks in the match but were only able to finish with 11 kills and a .026 hitting percentage.

Gerdes had a great match with three kills, three blocks and three digs and Harms earned four kills and one block.

Picking up nine assists, eight digs, one block and one kill was Craven and Glock had two kills and four assists. Finishing with nine digs, one block and one kill was Keith.

For the second time on the season, the Bluejays took on Wahoo on Saturday for a shot to get to the title match. Once again, it was the Warriors who came out on top in straight sets with a 25-19 and 25-17 win.

A-G struggled at the net in the match with a -.044 hitting percentage and 14 errors.

The freshmen Glock paced the Bluejays with six kills, seven digs, three assists, one block and one ace. Earning five assists, one kill and one dig was Craven.

Earlier in the week, A-G had a home conference match against Conestoga. The Bluejays took care of business and earned a sweep of the Cougars 25-16, 25-22 and 25-20.

It was a good night up front for A-G with a .268 hitting percentage and 39 kills. They also had nine aces and four blocks.

Hitting double digits with 14 kills and 15 digs was Glock and Gerdes had 11 kills, two digs, one ace and one block. Harms had eight kills and three blocks and Craven got 32 assists, nine digs, three aces and one kill.

Having a great match off the bench was the junior Taylor West with three kills, two aces, two blocks and four digs.

This week the Bluejays played Yutan at home on Oct. 4. They have another home match against Platteview at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6.