ASHLAND- In their home tournament on June 21, the Ashland Junior Legion Team finished with a 2-2 record overall over three days. Those victories for the Bluejays came against Liberty First Credit Union 5-3 and JC Badger Juniors 12-11.

On Friday against Liberty First Credit Union, Ashland trailed 3-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning.

The at-bat started with Elliot Gossin and Jacob Juedes singling to left field and center field. Next up was Matthew MConnell who singled in the infield scoring Gossin.

Later on, Nolan Roberts bunted into a fielder’s choice scoring Juedes which trimmed the Bluejays deficit down to 3-2.

With one out Hunter Hatzenbuelher flew out to center. This allowed Cael Smith to tag up from third base and tie the game at three runs apiece.

Following a solid third inning, Ashland was able to tack on two more runs in the fourth.

The first run was driven in by Landon Novotny with a double to left field. He then came around to score on a passed ball at home that put the Bluejays in front by two.

Liberty First Credit Union had a chance to score in the seventh, but Ashland slammed the door shut on that attempt with a strikeout from Andrew Milburn.

Ending up with one run batted in were Nolan Roberts, McConnell, Novotny and Hunter Hatzenbuelher. Milburn pitched all seven innings and gave up three earned runs and had eight strikeouts.

Following that victory, the Juniors weren’t able to get back into the win column until Sunday against the JC Brager Juniors. A strong top of the fifth powered Ashland to a one run victory.

Down 11-6 heading into the back half of the contest, Novotny singled in the infield and Milburn tripled to left field scoring two runs and trimming the deficit to three. That was followed up by three straight singles from Juedes, McConnell and Roberts that got the Bluejays within one.

With the bases loaded a few batters later, Peyton Groteluschen hit into a fielder’s choice that drove in Maddux Gagner and tied the contest up.

Ashland earned a walk off win in the bottom of the sixth with two outs when Roberts singled to center scoring Juedes.

Both getting multiple hits and two RBIs were Novotny and Roberts. Groteluschen, Kelley, McConnell, Juedes and Milburn ended up with one run batted in.

Following the Bluejays first win on Friday, they were defeated by KB Reserves 20-2. A big portion of the damage for the Reserves came in the seventh when they put up 11 runs.

Driving in one run apiece were Juedes and Roberts.

Bowen Vogt started the game and pitched 1.1 innings, gave up five earned runs and had one strikeout. In relief, Novotny went 4.2 innings, gave up one earned run and had four strikeouts.

To start Saturday, Ashland was shut out by the Bennington Juniors 6-0. In the game, the Bluejays were limited to just one hit and committed three errors.

Five of the six runs for Bennington came in the third inning when they put up five runs.

McConnell had the only hit of the game for Ashland and Gossin pitched six innings as the starter with three earned runs given up and one strikeout. Pitching one inning for the Bluejays was Groteluschen who gave up no earned runs and struck out one batter.

This week the Juniors will be competing in the Eastern Nebraska Baseball League Tournament. Ashland took on Hickman in the first round at Lawson Park in Waverly on June 27.