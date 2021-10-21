Bluejays finish winless in Conference Tournament

The Ashland-Greenwood Volleyball Team dropped two matches this past week during the Capitol Conference Tournament on Oct. 12 and Oct. 14. The Bluejays first loss was a straight set defeat against DC West on the road 25-11, 27-25, and 25-17. They then played Logan View/Scribner Snyder and lost in five sets 22-25, 25-14, 21-25, 25-18, and 10-15.
The main reason for the loss against the Falcons in the opening round of the tournament was A-G’s effectiveness at the net. They had a .160 hitting percentage compared to DC West’s .361 hitting percentage. The Bluejays also tallied 12 errors compared to only six committed by the Falcons.
Earning 13 kills in the match was Presley Harms, while Brynn Glock had five. Finishing with three kills was Alivia Pike, and Raeghan Craven, Lauren Gerdes, and Leah Levin had two.
Three aces were recorded in the match by Levin, while Emma Keith and Jaycee Fangmeyer had one. At the net, Pike had two blocks and Glock earned one.
On the defensive side of the ball, Craven finished the night with 18 assists and Keith paced the team with 13 digs.
In the consolation game against the Patriots, it was a rematch from a match that A-G won back on Sept. 7 at home.
Similar to their first matchup, the two teams fought back and forth for momentum, as they split the first four sets. During the deciding fifth set, the Raiders raced out to a 9-6 lead and never looked back, thanks to a block from Dream Daugherty.
Presley Harms a junior for the Bluejays, led the team with 18 kills, while Gerdes and Levin recorded 12. Earning three blocks was Pike, Gerdes and Levin had two, and Miya Carson recorded one.
The freshman Craven did all she could on the defensive side of the ball to keep the Bluejays in the match with 40 assists and 22 digs. Keith had 25 digs, Jenna Grell picked up 14 digs, and Fangmeyer had 13 digs.
There is only one more regular season match left for the Bluejays. It is against Seward at home on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.