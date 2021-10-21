Bluejays finish winless in Conference Tournament

The Ashland-Greenwood Volleyball Team dropped two matches this past week during the Capitol Conference Tournament on Oct. 12 and Oct. 14. The Bluejays first loss was a straight set defeat against DC West on the road 25-11, 27-25, and 25-17. They then played Logan View/Scribner Snyder and lost in five sets 22-25, 25-14, 21-25, 25-18, and 10-15.

The main reason for the loss against the Falcons in the opening round of the tournament was A-G’s effectiveness at the net. They had a .160 hitting percentage compared to DC West’s .361 hitting percentage. The Bluejays also tallied 12 errors compared to only six committed by the Falcons.

Earning 13 kills in the match was Presley Harms, while Brynn Glock had five. Finishing with three kills was Alivia Pike, and Raeghan Craven, Lauren Gerdes, and Leah Levin had two.

Three aces were recorded in the match by Levin, while Emma Keith and Jaycee Fangmeyer had one. At the net, Pike had two blocks and Glock earned one.

On the defensive side of the ball, Craven finished the night with 18 assists and Keith paced the team with 13 digs.

In the consolation game against the Patriots, it was a rematch from a match that A-G won back on Sept. 7 at home.