Bluejays finish third at home holiday tournament

ASHLAND – In a very competitive home holiday tournament, the Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team took third place and went 1-1 on Dec. 28 and 29. They dropped their first game in overtime, 72-70 to Class B No. 1 Omaha Roncalli, and then responded with a dominant 79-32 victory over Plattsmouth.
“We had a good start to the game, but as the game went on we didn't execute as well defensively as we would have liked,” A-G Head Coach Jacob Mohs said of the loss to the Crimson Pride. “Roncalli is too talented of a team to let them do what they want to do on offense and our defense was not good enough. On offense, we took some uncharacteristic bad shots and couldn't get in a good rhythm of how we wanted to play. We still competed and made a three at the end of regulation to force overtime. It was an exciting, competitive game and we gave a great effort, but we didn't execute very well, and when you play a team of that caliber we need to have effort and execution. We learned a lot that will help us down the road.”
Brooks Kissinger helped give the Bluejays a 4-2 lead early in the first with a fast-break layup. Several plays later Cade Bridges connected on a three-pointer that put A-G in front 11-7 and spurred them on to a 13-9 lead heading to the second.
After holding the Crimson Pride to nine points in the first, A-G allowed Roncalli to score 19 points in the second. This resulted in the Bluejays trailing 27-24 at the half.
A-G started the third quarter out on a 5-1 run. Helping the Bluejays get off to the good start was Cougar Konzem with a three and Cale Jacobsen recorded a steal and dunk to put A-G up 29-28.
Also getting in on the scoring in the quarter were Max Parker with a three and Evan Shepard with a layup in transition. Going to the fourth quarter, the Crimson Pride led 44-39.
For most of the fourth, the Bluejays found themselves trailing. They were able to get within three points with one final shot left to tie the game.
A-G was able to do just that when Kissinger coolly and calmly knocked down a three up top to send the game to overtime and tie the game up at 62.
The Bluejays were in a similar situation at the end of overtime trailing by two points. This time they couldn’t get their three-pointer to fall.
Finishing with a double-double was Cale Jacobsen with 20 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block. Both Parker and Kissinger had 15 points and a total of nine rebounds, Konzem scored 11 points and had two assists, Shepard had four points, four rebounds and three assists, Bridges came up with three points and Dane Jacobsen scored two points and had four rebounds.
In the third-place game against Plattsmouth, A-G wasted no time jumping out to a big lead. The Bluejays shot 67% from the field and 53% from three and out-rebounded the Blue Devils 31 to 11.
“We were able to create turnovers early and that led to some easy baskets,” Mohs said. “On offense, we were really unselfish as we had a number of players score and we shot the ball really well overall as a team. Defensively, we held them under 10 points in three of the four quarters which was outstanding. After being disappointed with our play in the first holiday game, we responded well and came out ready to play.”
A-G jumped out to a 27-7 lead to start the game with fast break layups by Kissinger and a three from Dane Jacobsen.
The momentum the Bluejays grabbed carried over to the second quarter. They outscored the Blue Devils 18-9 with three-pointers from Cale Jacobsen, Parker and Bridges and had a 45-16 advantage at halftime.
Cale Jacobsen started things off in the third with a dunk and a layup in transition. Parker was also able to dunk the ball and Bridges made another three increasing the lead up to 71-30.
Cale Jacobsen had another 20-point game against Plattsmouth with three rebounds, three assists and five steals. Parker had 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks, Dane Jacobsen scored 11 points and two rebounds, finishing with nine points and five assists was Bridges, Kissinger scored eight points with two rebounds and two assists, Konzem had seven points and two rebounds, Shepard finished with six points and three rebounds, Drake Zimmerman scored four points and Ty Carey had two points.