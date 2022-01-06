Bluejays finish third at home holiday tournament

“We had a good start to the game, but as the game went on we didn't execute as well defensively as we would have liked,” A-G Head Coach Jacob Mohs said of the loss to the Crimson Pride. “Roncalli is too talented of a team to let them do what they want to do on offense and our defense was not good enough. On offense, we took some uncharacteristic bad shots and couldn't get in a good rhythm of how we wanted to play. We still competed and made a three at the end of regulation to force overtime. It was an exciting, competitive game and we gave a great effort, but we didn't execute very well, and when you play a team of that caliber we need to have effort and execution. We learned a lot that will help us down the road.”