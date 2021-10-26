Bluejays finish the regular season undefeated

ASHLAND- For the third straight season, the Class C1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood Football Team has finished the regular season undefeated. They were able to accomplish this feat, by defeating Platteview 30-7 at home on Oct. 22.

“The coaching staff couldn’t be prouder of this team and what they accomplished this regular season,” A-G Head Coach Ryan Thompson said. “We faced a lot of adversity and were able to fight through it every week. This win was a good one as it gave us more opportunity to get ready for the playoffs. This group is ready to go and can’t wait to get back to work on Monday.”

On their first possession of the game, Platteview put together a nine-play drive that was eventually turned away on downs. Taking over on the Trojans 30, the Bluejays were able to score on a three-yard run by Nathan Upton. After the extra point by Evan Shepard, it was 7-0 A-G after one quarter of play.

Both defenses did their job in the second quarter by not giving up any touchdowns. The Bluejays were able to increase their lead with field goals of 27 and 24 yards, which put A-G up 13-0 at halftime.