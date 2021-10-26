Bluejays finish the regular season undefeated

ASHLAND- For the third straight season, the Class C1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood Football Team has finished the regular season undefeated. They were able to accomplish this feat, by defeating Platteview 30-7 at home on Oct. 22.
“The coaching staff couldn’t be prouder of this team and what they accomplished this regular season,” A-G Head Coach Ryan Thompson said. “We faced a lot of adversity and were able to fight through it every week. This win was a good one as it gave us more opportunity to get ready for the playoffs. This group is ready to go and can’t wait to get back to work on Monday.”
On their first possession of the game, Platteview put together a nine-play drive that was eventually turned away on downs. Taking over on the Trojans 30, the Bluejays were able to score on a three-yard run by Nathan Upton. After the extra point by Evan Shepard, it was 7-0 A-G after one quarter of play.
Both defenses did their job in the second quarter by not giving up any touchdowns. The Bluejays were able to increase their lead with field goals of 27 and 24 yards, which put A-G up 13-0 at halftime.
After being stopped on their opening possession of the second half, the Bluejays took over on the 50-yard line on their second possession. A nine-play drive for A-G was capped off with a one-yard run by Drake Zimmerman that made it 17-0 Bluejays after three.
To begin the fourth, Shepard was able to connect on his third field goal of the game, this time from 26 yards out. After turning Platteview over on downs, A-G put together an 11-play scoring drive that ended with a Zimmerman one-yard run for a score.
Through the air, Jacobsen had 85 passing yards with a long throw of 20 yards in the game. His top target was Shepard who had 45 receiving yards and Zimmerman finished with 20.
Upton was the leading rusher in the game with 85 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Finishing with 61 rushing yards and two touchdowns was Zimmerman, Austyn Cote had 39 yards, and Logan Sobota had 31 yards.
Pacing the defense with nine tackles was Mason Fortney, while Sobota, Shepard, and Thomas Spears had seven. Coming up with an interception in the game was Spears.
The Bluejays will open up the playoffs with a home game against Adams Central on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. The game is a perfect opportunity for A-G to get some revenge after the Patriots ended their season a year ago.