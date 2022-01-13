Bluejays finish middle of the pack at Jack Murray Invite

ASHLAND- Finishing in fifth place with 99.5 points is what the Ashland-Greenwood wrestling team accomplished at the Jack Murray Invite on Jan. 7. Nebraska City was the champion of the Bluejays home invite with 180.5 points.
On top of getting fifth as a team, A-G had two wrestlers win their respective weight classes. They were Blaine Christo at 132 pounds and Luke Lambert at 220.
Christo’s day started with him pinning Chance Larsen of Plattsmouth in 2:19 and then he earned a tech fall with a 16-1 decision against Caleb Jackson in the semifinals.
This moved him on to the title match, where he took on Gabe Hartman of Nebraska City. Christo ended up winning a 13-1 major decision to claim first.
After receiving a bye in his first match, Lambert was able to pin Caleb Adkins of Plattsmouth in 4:48. He then won an 8-4 decision against Class B No. 1 Mikah Ruiz of Nebraska City, who is 21-2 in the first place match.
Ty Beetison had a solid meet at 152 pounds by going 3-1 and getting second place. He pinned Mason Marquardt of Holdrege in 4:44 in the quarterfinals and won a 5-3 decision in sudden victory against Eli Hiser in the semifinals.
In the championship match, Beetison was pinned in 4:47 by Cael Kreifel of Nebraska City.
Similar to Beetison, Austyn Cote went 3-1 at 126 pounds and got third. His first win was a pin of Connor Barry of Plattsmouth in a 1:14 and then he lost a 5-4 decision to TJ Nutt of MVAOCOU out of Iowa. Cote rebounded by pinning Treyton Hobson of Seward in a 1:54 in the consolation semifinals and then won a 3-1 decision against Carter Cline of Mount Michael Benedictine.
Getting fourth place overall was Treyton Tweton at 160 pounds. It only took him 28 seconds to pin Kellen McAfee of Falls City in the opening round and then he did the same thing to Cade Kirwan of Holdrege in 5:57.
After losing a 7-2 decision to Tony Palmer of South Sioux City, he won a 4-0 decision against Kolton Gilmore of Arlington to reach the third-place match. Up against Mathew Zitek of Plattsmouth, he was pinned in 2:01.
Not placing, but also picking up victories were Lucas Konen at 120 pounds, Nathan Upton at 170, and Shon Cote at 182. Konen pinned Hayden Coleman of Plattsmouth in 2:53, Upton earned a victory by pin over Ian Buckley of Arlington in 3:44, and Shon Cote won a 5-3 decision against Thomas Sisco of MVAOCOU.
Earlier in the week, the Bluejays took on Fillmore Central in a home dual on Jan. 4. They were defeated by the 3-1 Panthers 45-21.
A-G came out victorious in four matches at the triangular. They were by Shon Cote at 182 pounds, Lambert at 220, Christo at 132, and Tweton at 160 pounds.
It was Blake Nun and Cote who started off the meet. In the end, Cote came out on top by pinning Nun in 5:53.
Lambert was able to pick up a pin as well. His came against Connor Curtis in a time of 1:16.
Christo was involved in the toughest match of the night. The No. 3 rated wrestler in Class B was up against Class C No. 1 Alexander Schademann who was undefeated.
Both grapplers battled to a 3-3 tie in regulation. In the first tiebreaker, Christo was able to earn an escape that gave him a 4-3 decision victory.
In the second to last match of the night, Tweton took on Izzic Paling of Fillmore Central. Tweton was able to pin him in 2:42.
This week A-G travels to the Syracuse Invite on Jan. 14. The meet will start at 4:30 p.m.