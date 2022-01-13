Bluejays finish middle of the pack at Jack Murray Invite

Similar to Beetison, Austyn Cote went 3-1 at 126 pounds and got third. His first win was a pin of Connor Barry of Plattsmouth in a 1:14 and then he lost a 5-4 decision to TJ Nutt of MVAOCOU out of Iowa. Cote rebounded by pinning Treyton Hobson of Seward in a 1:54 in the consolation semifinals and then won a 3-1 decision against Carter Cline of Mount Michael Benedictine.

Getting fourth place overall was Treyton Tweton at 160 pounds. It only took him 28 seconds to pin Kellen McAfee of Falls City in the opening round and then he did the same thing to Cade Kirwan of Holdrege in 5:57.

After losing a 7-2 decision to Tony Palmer of South Sioux City, he won a 4-0 decision against Kolton Gilmore of Arlington to reach the third-place match. Up against Mathew Zitek of Plattsmouth, he was pinned in 2:01.

Not placing, but also picking up victories were Lucas Konen at 120 pounds, Nathan Upton at 170, and Shon Cote at 182. Konen pinned Hayden Coleman of Plattsmouth in 2:53, Upton earned a victory by pin over Ian Buckley of Arlington in 3:44, and Shon Cote won a 5-3 decision against Thomas Sisco of MVAOCOU.

Earlier in the week, the Bluejays took on Fillmore Central in a home dual on Jan. 4. They were defeated by the 3-1 Panthers 45-21.