Bluejays finish as back-to-back conference champs

VALLEY – For the second time in as many years, the Class C-1 No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team won the Capitol Conference Tournament. This year’s title came after a 56-47 win over Douglas County West on Jan. 28.

This is the first time since the 1982-83 and 1983-84 seasons that the Bluejays have won back-to-back titles. It will also be the last time they compete in the Capitol Conference, as Ashland-Greenwood will be in the Trailblazer Conference starting in the fall of 2023.

“It was great for us to face adversity and be in a really physical game,” A-G Head Coach Jacob Mohs said. “Super proud of how they competed and it is a great accomplishment to be back-to-back conference champions.”

To start the game, A-G was down by two when Brooks Kissinger nailed a three. The Falcons closed out the first quarter with a three of their own which gave them a 16-14 lead.

It didn’t take long for the Bluejays to erase their deficit with a trey from Cougar Konzem that put them up by one. Later on in the second, Cade Bridges hit three-pointers on two separate occasions that gave A-G a 31-28 advantage at the break.

A masterclass on how to play defense in the third is was ultimately what helped the Bluejays separate themselves from DC West. A-G ended up scoring 11 points and held the Falcons to two as they built a 42-30 edge.

DC West responded by outscoring the Bluejays 17-14 in the final frame. By then, though, the damage had already been done as A-G went on to win by nine.

From the field, the Bluejays made 46% and were able to hit 42% of their three-point attempts. They also shot 75% at the free throw line and had 23 rebounds, 13 assists and nine steals.

Finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists was Kissinger. Bridges put up 13 points, two rebounds and two steals and Konzem had 11 points, four rebounds and two steals.

Just missing out on double digits was Drake Zimmerman with nine points. Both Dane Jacobsen and Dawson Thies had four and Luke Clark finished with one.