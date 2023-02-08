ASHLAND-For the second time in four days, the Ashland-Greenwood Girls Basketball Team knocked off Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 46-37 at home on Jan. 31. The Bluejays had a good shooting night in the win, making 53% of their shots from the field and 30% from three.

Trailing 5-2 in the beginning, Jadah Laughlin knocked down a three to tie the game. The Bluejays ended the first on a 6-4 scoring run and went up 11-9.

The highest scoring quarter of the game for A-G came in the second where they put up 14 points. Three of those points came on a trey from Marley Glock.

Heading into halftime, it was the Bluejays who enjoyed a 25-19 lead over the Raiders.

The offense continued to click in the third for A-G as Jaycee Fangmeyer hit a triple. In total, the Bluejays scored 12 points and were up 37-25 heading to the final frame.

In the fourth, A-G closed out the game with nine points and went on to win by that same point total.

The Bluejays dished out nine assists compared to seven for LV/SS. They also had 16 rebounds to go along with six steals.

Finishing with 19 points was Emma Keith and Alivia Pike scored 10. Glock ended up with five points, Paige Comstock put up four and both Fangmeyer and Laughlin had three.

A day earlier, A-G had another home contest against Nebraska City. It was a dominant performance from start to finish as the Bluejays pulled out a 45-10 victory.

In the first three quarters of action, A-G limited the Pioneers to just three points. Offensively the Bluejays scored in double digits in two out of the four quarters.

From the field, A-G shot 30% and made 64% at the free throw line. They also pulled down 32 rebounds and had 20 steals, 11 assists and one block.

Keith was once again the leading scorer with 11 points and both Ellie Stein and Pike put up 10. Finishing with four points were Lauren Gerdes and Bree Schefdore and Raeghan Craven, Paige Comstock and Fangmeyer finished with two.

Two days later, the Bluejays knocked off Lincoln Lutheran 44-41 in an overtime thriller. Six clutch free throws from Comstock in the extra period powered A-G to the victory.

Early on in the game, it was the Bluejays who jumped out to an 8-3 lead after one. The Warriors bounced back in the second by scoring 11 points and limiting A-G to six, which tied the score at 14 at the break.

The same formula from the first half played out in the second half as both teams battled to a 36-36 tie. Finally, in overtime, the Bluejays were able to create some separation from Lutheran with an 8-5 scoring run.

A-G dominated the glass in the contest, pulling down 25 rebounds compared to just 15 for Lutheran. The field goal percentage for the Bluejays was a solid 42% and they also made a staggering 82% of their free throws.

Pacing the team with 14 points was Pike and Comstock had 10. Schefdore put up eight points, Keith ended with four, both Lauren Gerdes and Fangmeyer had three and Laughlin finished with two.

After pulling off a close win, A-G suffered a tough 41-39 loss at Douglas County West on Feb. 4. Despite shooting 42% from the field and 45% from three, the Bluejays just couldn’t find a way to get by the Falcons late in the game.

A big reason for that was the 42% that A-G ended up shooting at the free throw line. The Bluejays also had 23 rebounds, eight assists and four steals.

The leading scorer for A-G was Keith with 12 points and Pike with 10. Ending up with four points were Raeghan Craven and Comstock and Fangmeyer had three. Finishing with two points were Glock, Laughlin and Gerdes.

The Bluejays played Conestoga on the road on Feb. 7. They wrap up the regular season with a home game at 7:15 p.m. against Omaha Mercy on Feb. 9.