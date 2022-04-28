Bluejays find lots of success in Wahoo

ASHLAND- While some athletes for the Ashland-Greenwood track team competed at the Nebraska Track and Field Festival on April 19, others headed to the Wahoo Junior Varsity Invite. The Bluejays performed very well, taking second place behind Bishop Neumann on both the boys and girls side with 108 and 116 points.

“Our athletes showed up and competed in a great way at this meet,” Ashland-Greenwood Girls Head Coach Andrea King said. “For many of them, this was the first time trying a new event, whether on the track or the field. Some of those performances resulted in medals which is a great confidence-builder. This has been a tough season for our athletes with a lot of poor weather meets. This meet proved to our athletes that you can still show up and be competitive in tough conditions.”

In the field, the A-G girls had several different first place performances from Emma Keith, Alivia Pike, and Aloyonna Davis. Keith’s win came in the long jump where she went 13-04.50, Pike cleared 8-00 in the pole vault, and Davis had a personal record toss of 30-11.75 in the shot put.

Winning the 4x800 meter relay in a time of 11:15.05 were Jaycee Fangmeyer, Kiya Johnson, Mira Comstock, and Jenna Grell.

Adding a medal on the track for the Bluejays was Pike. She took second place in the 400 meter dash by clocking a 1:09.39 and Joslyn Sargent ran a personal record time of 1:11.01 to get fifth.

Dayna Wilson had one of her best finishes of the season in the 3,200 meter run. She came in second place by running a 15:37.42.

Taking third place in the 4x400 meter relay for A-G was Sargent, Hannah Keith, Audrey Whitehead, and Kiya Johnson clocking a 4:50.51.

On top of winning the long jump, Emma Keith came in second in the triple jump with a mark of 28-02. Also medaling in both jumping events was Olivia Christner, who came in third in the long jump by going 12-09.50 and got fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 26-07.50.

Coming through with the only first place performance for the Bluejays on the track for the boys was Elliot Gossin in the 3,200 meter run. He broke the tape in a time of 11:35.60 and getting fifth place was Nick Wilhite clocking a personal record of 12:31.53.

Clearing 5-08 in the high jump for the victory was Ty Beetison. Tying for fifth place were Payden Alexander and Atley Robinson getting over 4-06.

Getting first place in the pole vault was Robbie Rist by clearing 9-00. Beetison came in third place by getting over 8-06.

The final victory of the day for the A-G boys was from Jaden Wilsey in the discus. He finished with a toss of 106.07.

Braxton Buck was able to take home second place in the shot put with a throw of 37-07.75. Getting fifth place in the event was Jaden Wilsey who had a mark of 34-03.50.

Both the 4x100 and the 4x800 meter relay teams for Bluejays were able to take home silver medals. Mason Fortney, Hamm, Beetison, and Keldon VanLangingham clocked a 48.84 in the 4x100, and Cooper Maack, Robbie Rist, Logan McVay, and Gossing ran a 9:46.60 in the 4x800.

Aiden Krumwiede had one of his best times of the season in the 400 meter dash clocking a 57.24 to get second, while Hamm finished right behind him in third with a time of 1:01.35 which was a personal record.

Boys 100 meter dash- 3. Mason Fortney 12.41, 15. Alex Marzouk 13.31, Atley Robinson 13.86; Girls 100 meter dash- 6. Ellie Stein 15.66, 15. Eboni Simpson 17.64; Boys 200 meter dash- 7. Keldon VanLangingham 25.65, 14. Alex Shand 28.22; Girls 200 meter dash- 6. Audrey Whitehead 30.61, 12. Olivia Christner 32.34, Ella Stein 33.55; Boys 800 meter run- 3. Robbie Rist 2:31.91, 8. Payden Alexander 2:35.86; Girls 800 meter run- 3. Jenna Grell 2:49.48, 4. Mira Comstock 2:50.60; Boys 1,600 meter run- 5. Cooper Maack 5:36.51, 12. Logan McVay 6:03.80; Girls 1,600 meter run- 7. Jaycee Fangmeyer 6:39.61, 12. Kaia Craig 7:27.93, 13. Paige Williams 8:59.58; Boys 300 meter hurdles- 4. Peyton Vinkier 47.42, 8. Tristan Harms 50.63, 9. Isaac Nonella 50.96; Girls 300 meter hurdles- 3. Hannah Keith 59.44; Boys 4x400 meter relay- 5. A-G (Peyton Vinkier, Tristan Harms, Isaac Nonella, and Aiden Krumwiede) 4:13.86; Girls discus- 4. Malia Howard 83-02, 11. Ellie Stien 69-03, 15. Aloyonna Davis 65-07; Boys long jump- 13. Keldon VanLangingham 15-10, 16. Mason Fortney 15-03; Boys triple jump- 7. Cooper Maack 32-11, Nick Wilhite 28-10.50.