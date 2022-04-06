Bluejays fight through less than ideal weather at Tiburon Golf Course

OMAHA- In their first meet of the 2022 campaign, the Ashland-Greenwood boys golf team had to battle through less than ideal weather conditions at the Gretna Invite on March 29 at the Tiburon Golf Course in Omaha. The Bluejays ended up getting 13th out of 16 teams with a score of 425.

“Course conditions and wind made for a tough day on and around the greens, but that is spring golf,” A-G Head Coach Jordan Wallman said. “For four of our five guys this was their first varsity competition, so I was happy with how they battled a tough day and a tight course.”

Leading A-G and becoming the only golfer to go under 100 on the day for the Bluejays was Hayden Hutzenbuehler who shot a 98. That was good enough to earn him 50th place overall.

Eight strokes back of him was Issac Carson who shot for par on holes four and three and ended up carding a 106 to get 63rd.

Rounding out the varsity team score for A-G were Justin Mills and Aiden Beckenhauer. Mills shot a 108 and got 66th and Beckenhauer ended up with a score of 113 and got 70th overall.

Also golfing at the meet for the Bluejays, but not registering into the team score as the fifth golfer for A-G was Shawn Carey. He ended up shooting a 120 for 18 holes and got 75th.

This week the Bluejays competed at the Blair Invite on April 5. Results from the Bears Invite will be posted in the April 14 Ashland Gazette.