Bluejays fall to Seward in final home game of season

Ashland- The Ashland-Greenwood Volleyball Team finished the season with their seventh straight loss when they lost to Seward at home on Oct. 22. They were defeated by the Bluejays in straight sets.

The closest of the three sets for the Bluejays came in the first. It was back and forth throughout, but in the end, it was Seward who won 25-22.

Ashland-Greenwood struggled to keep up with Seward in the second. They found themselves trailing early and never could get back in the set, losing 25-15.

It was more of the same story for Ashland-Greenwood in the third.

It was tied at 7-7 early when Seward earned a kill to go up 8-7. They scored the next four points to give themselves a commanding 12-7 lead they never relinquished in a 25-17 set win.

Finishing with nine kills for the Bluejays was Presley Harms, while Brynn Glock and Leah Levin had four kills, Lauren Gerdes had two, and Alivia Pike picked up one. Earning one ace was Jaycee Fangmeyer.

At the net, Glock had three blocks, while Harms, Pike, and Gerdes had two.